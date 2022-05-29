PS5 Pro and a new Xbox Series sound believable but their release date, not so much

A technology firm speculates on that date, but is this prediction viable for these troubled times?

A curious news for the presentation of a technology company has put on the table (or on the screen) the debate on intergenerational console models. According to the firm TCL, PlayStation 5 Pro models and the new XboxSeries X would arrive in 2023-2024 and they would be able to reach that coveted 4K60 standard, at least more consistently.

I think it is easy to see in this presentation a speculation made simply for the purpose of TCL’s presentation, rather than confirmation of these models. The dates, when compared to the previous generation, would make sense: the last generation PlayStation 4 Pro launched in 2016, exactly three years after the launch of the original PS4.

And perhaps, if the world had been somewhat more uniform since the birth of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we could accept this fact more. But we all know that this has not been the case. The pandemic and component crisis they have greatly altered the production and availability of technological products, to the point that a year and a half after the launch of the new generation consoles we continue to have shortages and high demand.

This turn of events may lead to changes in lines of business that are impossible to foresee. The plans for a PS5 Pro and a new Xbox Series X model may exist, but circumstances have changed the strategy. Or it may simply be that these plans are extended over time. Generations are never closed in terms of number of years. We have lived generations longer or shorter. One of the longest, in fact, was that of PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii, also caused by the financial crisis that extended it longer than it would have naturally lasted.

Plans may exist, but circumstances have changedBut if you want to try to anticipate when these intergenerational models will arrive (if they arrive), you can do the following exercise: look at the dates in which the consoles begin to officially lower their price. PS4 was released in November 2013 at 399 euros and in October 2015 it was lowered to 349.99 euros. The slim model that replaced it was born with the price of 299 euros, paving the way for PS4 Pro that returned to 399 euros as the original launch.

What does all this say? That until PS5 and Xbox Series X do not lower their official price in the market, there will be no room for intergenerational models that will replace the official price. Taking into account that the consoles disappear from the stores within a few hours of a new shipment being available, I don’t think that neither Sony nor Microsoft are willing to reduce their consoles with the high demand that there is, due to the situation we are experiencing.

I do not think that neither Sony nor Microsoft are willing to lower the price of their consolesMaybe in a few years, if we get out of this technological doldrums, that demand will stabilize and then things will get back on track. It would then be a good time to downgrade the base machines and launch a new intergenerational model. I see sense in it because, as I said at the beginning, I think the standard of this generation should be 4K and 60 frames per second (native and at the same time), as console users increasingly embrace high refresh rates; and these intermediate consoles could achieve it in a few years. But, as long as the situation remains as it is, I doubt that the same three-year cycle of the last generation will be fulfilled. In the face of world crises, console generations tend to lengthen. Even more so in this generation characterized by hardware and software delays.

