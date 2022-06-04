PS5 reaches a new milestone in sales and shares exciting promises for those who are looking for the console

PlayStation confirms the sale of 20 million units worldwide, but they know that there is still work ahead.

PS5 continues to add new users despite being one of the many companies affected by the semiconductor shortage. Sony’s latest console has achieved very positive figures in countries like China or the United Kingdom, but it seems that this popularity is also reflected in the rest of the world. After all, the Japanese company has just confirmed that its next-generation console has already sold 20 million units.

We are planning a significant increase in PS5 production for this yearVeronica RogersGamesIndustry reveals this new data along with a statement from Veronica Rogerssenior vice president and head of global sales at Sony, in which the hopes of all gamers who are still looking for a PS5 are renewed: “For those fans who do not yet have a console in their hands, know that we are planning a significant increase in PS5 production for this year and we’re working tirelessly to make sure PlayStation 5 is available to everyone who wants one.”

the analyst Daniel Ahmad | has compared these figures to the commercial performance of PS4 in its time. On the one hand, he explains that the old-gen console has taken fewer days to reach the 20 million milestone, but PS5 managed to sell 10 million units in less time. Therefore, everything points to the new generation platform would have reached this new sales figure sooner if he had not encountered the component crisis.

Be that as it may, PlayStation is putting all the meat on the grill for the public to consider purchasing a PS5. Just a few hours ago, he blew us away with a State of Play loaded with news for PS5 and PS VR 2, but he has also promised that half of PlayStation releases in 2025 they will explore other platforms beyond their PS5.

More on: PS5, PlayStation 5, PlayStation, Sony, Sales and Scarcity.