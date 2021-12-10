PS5 receives its first pro controller alternative to DualSense, but it sells out in minutes

Scuf announces its reflex line, with three different models, including one that forgoes adaptive triggers.

While since PlayStation They have worked hard to make the DualSense a more satisfactory command for PS5 users, there is always room for improvement to respond to a good part of their criticism that third-party companies seek to take advantage of. This is the case of Scuf, a well-known accessories firm that this week presented with great success Reflex, Reflex Pro y Reflex FPS.

Physical in appearance very similar to DualSense, this range of controllers looks give players a competitive edge in tomorrow’s pitches through a non-slip high-performance grip surface, interchangeable sticks and four widely customizable rear paddles with three integrated profiles. In addition, Reflex FPS replaces adaptive triggers with instant triggers, a Scuf innovation to offer shorter reaction times.

And what about its price? If you are interested in getting any of these products, go saving. The SCUF Reflex is sold at 219.99 euros, the SCUF Reflex Pro at 239.99 euros and, finally, the SCUF Reflex FPS has a fixed purchase cost of 269.99 euros. All except the SCUF Reflex Pro which premiered this week selling out in minutes, will be marketed from 2022, details the manufacturer.

The range is PC compatible, so computer gamers, as well as console gamers, have one more way to enjoy their video games. Whoever is interested in knowing more, can consult its section on the manufacturer’s official website.

