PS5 release date and price coming Wednesday – how to watch

Whereas followers of the Xbox have recognized when the Xbox Sequence X release is – and how a lot it should value – for a couple of days now, PlayStation followers have been getting a bit of annoyed as Sony have stored their playing cards shut to their chest relating to the PS5 release date.

Nicely, the wait is sort of over. Tonight sees a PlayStation Reside occasion happen, the PlayStation 5 Showcase, and it’s all however sure that this will likely be once we discover out all of the price and release particulars for the extremely anticipated next-generation console.

What’s the PlayStation 5 Showcase occasion?

At this level, this can be very unlikely that the PlayStation occasion won’t be the a lot anticipated, and long-awaited, reveal of the PlayStation 5 price and release date. With it trying more and more doubtless that the PS5 will release on 17th November, you’d be silly to guess in opposition to getting that key info.

That being mentioned, additionally search for gameplay demonstrations and the potential announcement of latest video games that it is possible for you to to get your fingers on within the coming months. God of Conflict, anybody? No matter what else is introduced, for PlayStation followers, it’s positive to be a presentation price ready for…

When is the PlayStation Showcase occasion and how do I watch?

Tonight at 9 pm for us right here within the UK. And fortunately, you’ll not have to bounce by way of hoops to watch it as the entire showcase will likely be aired on the official PlayStation YouTube channel – which implies it ought to be straightforward to stream in your TV to see the wonderful graphics on show within the highest high quality. It’s also possible to head over to the official PlayStation Twitch channel when you’re a fan of watching issues on that platform.

