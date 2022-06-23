PS5 sales continue to propel Sony exclusives into the UK sales top

Horizon: Forbidden West leads the best-seller list again in a quiet week in the physical market.

One more week, we take a look at the British best sellers to see how the video game market is doing in Europe. After last week’s classification, which brought important new releases, this time it is a well-known title who occupies the first position.

The data collected by Games Industry leaves us with the PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Forbidden West leading the list in the physical market, thanks to a quiet week in sales as there are more and more PS5 in the houses of the British. Those who acquire a new generation console from Sony, usually also acquire one of its featured games.

95% of Forbidden West sales have been on PS5Good proof of this is that 95% of sales have been on PlayStation 5, while the PS4 version of Forbidden West settles for the remaining 5%. Regarding the second place in the top, there we find LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which continues to sell at a good pace.

Last week’s leader, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, drops to third after down 58% compared to the sales figures recorded during the previous period, which coincided with its launch. Also with The Quarry, which drops from fourth to seventh.

For the rest, we have another PlayStation exclusive (Gran Turismo 7) and the usual Nintendo suspects, which complete the classification that we leave you below.

UK best sellers of the week

Horizon: Forbidden West

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Nintendo Switch Sports

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Quarry

Minecraft (Switch)

Grand Touring 7

FIFA 22



If you want to know how was our experience with the title of Guerrilla which leads the weekly sales list, we invite you to consult the analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West that Alejandro Pascual published in this house in February of this year, a few days before its final release on PS4 and PS5.

