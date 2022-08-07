PS5 sales rebound in Spain, while Nintendo stands out with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and more games

Monolith Soft’s RPG becomes the best premiere of the franchise in the country.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has not needed many days to become a true success of Nintendo Switch. Monolith Soft has managed to develop an adventure that has already dominated the best-selling game rankings in the United Kingdom and Japan, although in Spain it can also boast of its popularity. In fact, the data of the last week place this RPG as the best opening of the franchise in the country.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 debuts in Spain with 21,000 copies soldThis is how we read it in Gamereactor, where they also detail the Top 10 best-selling titles in Spain. According to this list, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 occupies a comfortable first position with just under 21,000 copiesalthough the record reveals another surprise with the physical version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which has succeeded with 7,500 units sold.

Beyond this, Nintendo continues to dominate the entire video game ranking with a fireproof Nintendo Switch Sports, a Digimon Survive that is on the record for the first time with the version dedicated to the hybrid, and a Pokémon Legends: Arceus that continues to attract the gaze of every fan of the game. saga, to mention a few outstanding installments. Below you will find a detailed list with the Top 10 of best-selling games in Spain during the last week.

Best selling games in Spain [Switch] Xenoblade Chronicles 3

[Switch] TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

[Switch] Nintendo Switch Sports

[Switch] Digimon Survive

[Switch] Pokemon Legends: Arceus

[Switch] Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits

[Switch] Live A Live

[Switch] Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

[Switch] Kirby and the Forgotten Land

[Switch] Minecraft

And what is cooking in the landscape of consoles? Apparently, PS5 has managed to stand out in recent days with the sale of nearly 6,000 units, which has been observed as a respite after several weeks of drought in terms of stock. Sony’s next-gen console is followed by Nintendo Switch, which ends the week selling over 5,500 devices. Xbox Series keeps pace with 1,300 consoles sold.

Returning to the most popular video game of the moment, it goes without saying that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has managed to capture the attention of every fan of the genre thanks to its premise and its mechanics. After all, we tell you in his analysis that it is a very long, deep adventure with an exciting story, which gives reason to consider it a must have JRPG.

More about: Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series.