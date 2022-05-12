PS5 signs its best month of the year in sales in the UK, with LEGO Star Wars leading the top 20

Sony has improved the availability of the next generation PlayStation console during April.

Sony’s fiscal results have left us with worrying data for its new generation machine. Although it has already distributed 19.3 million consoles worldwidePlayStation 5 has fallen well below forecasts for the first quarter of 2022 due to lack of stock, something that seems to be mitigating now.

As always, Games Industry provides us with data regarding the British video game market, a very representative and useful one to read the operation of the industry at a Western level. In the case of the United Kingdom, PS5 has signed in April the best month of 2022 in commercial terms.

PS5 has led April ahead of Switch and Xbox SeriesThe Sony console has led in terms of hardware throughout the past month and, as we have mentioned, it is due to the fact that the availability of the product in stores has improved. Have been sold 59% more than PlayStation 5 compared to March, most of a total of 92,000 consoles sold on British soil.

The second machine that has sold the most during April is Nintendo Switch, although Nintendo has recorded a slight decline in sales compared to the previous month. Xbox Series X and Series S have gone from leading in March to third place, with a corresponding drop of 59%.

Despite everything, companies continue to suffer from production problems caused by the shortage of semiconductors, since console sales are down 38% so far this year, regardless of whether we look at the data for Sony, Nintendo or Microsoft.

LEGO Star Wars leads the sale of games

As for software, it is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that occupies the first position of the top sales for April in the United Kingdom. Is he fastest selling lego game in history according to Warner Bros., and it dominates sales if we add both the physical and digital markets.

Nintendo Switch Sports also makes a strong debutThen come the usual and well-known ones, although it should be noted that Nintendo Switch Sports is the other most powerful recent release, occupying fifth position without taking digital sales into account (Nintendo does not provide them). Here are the top 20 for you to judge for yourself:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Elden Ring

Grand Theft Auto V

FIFA 22

Nintendo Switch Sports

WWE 2K22

Red Dead Redemption 2

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Grand Touring 7

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

NBA 2K22

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

F1 2021

Batman Arkham Collection

Monopoly Plus

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Grand Theft Auto Online

Horizon: Forbidden West



