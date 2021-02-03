PS5 update fixes bug when installing PS4 discs

A new upgrade from PS5 solve the trouble that caused some PS4 discs when we tried to install the version of the last generation of a game, even when the title had a patch to be updated on the new machine.

The update 20.02-02.50.00 includes the classic simple explanation from Sony: “improves system performance” but adds a specification:

“The following problem has been solved: The PS4 version of the games that were installed and sometimes gave problems even though there was a version of it for PS5”.

The bug affected intergenerational games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was released on PS4 on disc and which unlocked an upgrade for PS5 when used on the new console. It made the machine try insistently to install the PS4 version of the disc every time we turned it on, even though there was already a PS5 version installed in advance.

This closes another problem with updates from PS4 to PS5, after fixing the download issue that blocked the installation of the PS5 version and a new warning system that shows if we are launching a PS4 game on the new console.

Sony has announced that they have distributed 4.5 million PS5s in 2020, the same amount more or less that they put on the market when PS4 was launched in 2013.