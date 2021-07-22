PS5 Virtual Version will function a brand new lighter type that will likely be on sale quickly, in line with new tracks from PlayStation

New PlayStation paperwork would turn out that Sony is operating on a PS5 Virtual Version type renewal, which it seems that makes it lighter than the model we noticed right through its release along the traditional model.

Consistent with the reputable product handbook (shared through the Twitter consumer @Renka_schedule), which is to be had at the reputable Jap PlayStation web site, this new model of PS5 weighs 3.6 kg, 300 gr lower than commonplace version, which weighs 3.9 kg.

PS5 has been available on the market for just below a yr and It’s not the primary time that rumors have arisen a couple of renewal of this type. In April, Sony’s CFO Hiroki Tokoi stated the corporate used to be bearing in mind quite a lot of choices to handle the worldwide semiconductor scarcity, together with the potential of tweaking product design. And from there Numerous rumors arose about new variations of PS5On the other hand, this new data may point out that this can be a small weight adjustment within the Virtual Version of PS5 and that it could NOT be launched as a Slender model, however as the similar console.

Additionally, some Jap outlets have began record this type, which would get started delivery on the finish of the month with a machine in accordance with randomness on the market, with out figuring out if it’s going to be introduced in different areas, as reported through @Renka_schedule.

IGN has contacted Sony relating to this factor. We can be watching for any reaction from the corporate.