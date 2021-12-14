PS5 will have its long-awaited colored cases: price, details and video of the new PlayStation

The DualSense controller will also receive new colors.

By Alberto Pastor / Updated 13 December 2021, 15:33 124 reviews

Practically since the first images of PlayStation 5 were shown, there has been talk of the possibility of using interchangeable covers with new colors or exclusive designs of the console but to date, while external companies and fans showed their own designs, Sony had kept silent. The story changes as of today, as we already have the first images and details of the official PS5 color covers.

They will begin to be sold from January 2022“These new covers are attractive and easy to use, since you only have to remove the white cover of the PS5 console and fit the new one “, reports the Japanese company, which confirms that there will be cases for the console model with a disc reader and its digital version. Its launch will take place from from January 2022 at a date yet to be determined, and will be released along with new colors for the DualSense controller.

The color options for covers and controls are the following: Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple, which are added to the colors of DualSense Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. The reserve price of these covers is $ 54.99.

The announcement of these colored covers comes a few days after I learned that PlayStation had patented the PS5 colored cases. It should not be forgotten that the Japanese had put obstacles to the sale of these accessories by third party companies, which led one of these interested parties to challenge PlayStation to sue them. This situation soon ended with a new generation of PS5 cases ready to avoid legal problems.

