PS5’s Spider-Man 2 hires the writer of one of the best recent survival games

Brittney M. Morris has already been in charge of the novel about Miles Morales that chronicled the events leading up to the PlayStation game.

There is a lot of expectation around Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, its first installment for PS4 triumphed with an ambitious adventure that once again highlighted the talent of Insomniac Games. Since then, the franchise has been a bastion for PlayStation And after a new adventure starring Miles Morales, the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021 left us with the promising announcement of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Autora de Spider-Man Miles Morales: Wings of FuryIt seems that there is still much to discover about the new title from Insomniac Games, which points to a release in 2023 and the promise of bringing in one of the most iconic villains in the Spider-Man universe. On this occasion, we have been able to know that the writer behind the script for Subnautica: Below Zero will join the development team for Peter Parker’s new adventure.

Insomniac Games feel lucky to have MorrisThe writer, Brittney M. Morris, has made the news public from his Twitter account, where he has celebrated the new news that he had promised for this year and confirmed joining Insomniac Games to work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The studio has also published a comment where they confessed to feeling lucky to have her.

It is not the first time that Morris works to create stories about the wall-crawler, the writer is also responsible for the novel about Miles Morales, Wings of Fury, which functioned as a prequel to the PlayStation video game starring this character. As for Spider-Man 2, we still do not know too many details about the story, although we have been able to know that it will seek to be darker than the original title.

