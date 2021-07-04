Psaki Known as Out Over White Space Use Of ‘nameless Briefings’

White Space press secretary Jen Psaki confronted some pushback from newshounds Friday after she claimed she attempted to steer clear of responding to “nameless stories or nameless resources.”

In a Twitter post, Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs accused Psaki of hypocrisy, claiming Psaki's own team "frequently organizes anonymous briefings on topics in the news."

Jacobs' tweet was a response to a White House exchange between Psaki and Fox News' Peter Doocy, wherein Doocy questioned Psaki on whether the White House was concerned about recent reports of an "abusive environment" within the office of Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I try not to speak to or engage on anonymous reports or anonymous sources," Psaki told Doocy.

After Jacobs posted her response to Psaki on Twitter, the press secretary attempted to draw a distinction between allegedly politically motivated stories planted by anonymous sources and the types of background briefings that she claimed her office provides.

"I think we all know the difference between attacking someone as an anonymous source and providing details on a policy announcement to reporters so you can provide information and answer media questions," Psaki responded to Jacobs.

New York Times reporter Peter Baker understood the distinction Psaki was trying to make, but questioned why any briefings from the White House would be done anonymously.

"Point taken. And that's true with every White House," Baker wrote. "But with all respect, why should 'providing details on a policy announcement' be done anonymously in a transparent and open democratic society?"

Psaki didn’t seem to reply to Baker’s inquiry.

Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis additionally argued in want of extra transparency from the White Space.

"The default should be briefings are on the record," Dennis wrote. "I've never understood why WH's insist on a system where transcripts are sent out quoting anonymous SAOs [senior administration officials]."