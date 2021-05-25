PSBB College Pupil Harassment: DMK Kanimozhi Takes Motion

Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) is a gaggle of faculties based through educationalist Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy (1925–2019), often referred to as Dr. Mrs. Y. G. Parthasarathy (YGP). Recently, the varsity was once maintained through State Govt Committee Member BJP Tamil Nadu and actor YG Madhuvanthi.

Condemning the instructor’s movements, Tamil Nadu ladies’s wing secretary Kanimozhi has tweeted, “The sexual harassment allegations towards a trade instructor in PSBB College, Chennai has been stunning. Inquiry will have to be carried out and motion will have to be taken towards those that are concerned together with faculty government who didn’t act towards the lawsuits from scholars.”

Following Kanimozhi, DMK Tamizhachi, Movie Manufacturer Archana Kalpathi condemns the campus,

Right here we’re posting the screenshot of the dialog between the Kripali and the scholar,