PSG announced the signing of the “new Henry” and Icardi’s future in France is unknown

The replacement process spearheaded this season by the Paris Saint Germain added a new piece to the puzzle. The French cast announced in the last few hours the signing of Hugo Equipmentone of the great promises of French football who arrives to fight for a position in the offensive that has as stars Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

The scorer reaches loan with purchase option from the Stade de Reims with the aim of earning a place in one of the most sought-after strikers on the planet. He is 20 years old, measures 1.89 meters and accumulated 10 goals in 24 presentations during the last Ligue 1 in what was his first season with Reims’ main team. The detail? The European media nicknamed the “new Henry” for showing certain similarities with the mythical Thierry Henry.

The detail is that Ekitiké pressed to join PSG since Newcastle had offered more money for his signing. “We did not reach the sum offered by Newcastle but Hugo Ekitiké has always been respectful of the club. We are happy to allow him to fulfill his dream,” Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot told the newspaper. L’Union.

The reality is that the British, who were bought by Arab capital months ago, had put on the table a proposal that exceeded 40 million euros including all bonuses. Nevertheless, PSG will stretch up to 36 million euros with a bonus included and will sign him a contract until 2027 once the loan is overaccording to the newspapers The Team y The Parisian.

This hiring seems to arrive for become the main offensive replacement of the stellar trident that Christope Galtier has at hand, if he is finally inclined to bet on the three attackers from the start of the matches. In that case, will fight hand to hand to become the first replacement option with the Argentine Icardiwho traveled to Japan on tour with the squad but appears on the transfer lists that were leaked to the French media.

The panorama indicates that the Argentine striker is one of the surnames that could leave in this transfer period and the hiring of Ekitiké would generate pressure for this situation to be carried out. Regardless of the speculations, Galtier has the aforementioned attack options. Icardi, Neymar, Messi, Mbappe and youngster Arnaud Kalimuendoin addition to the brand new arrival of Ekitiké.

The new striker landed in the Reims youth teams in 2013 and added minutes in the subsidiary until 2020 signed his first professional contract in tune with his official debut in October 2020. He left for one-semester loan to Danish club Vejle BKuntil finally he returned to the entity that owned his pass to become a key piece of the team that sailed in the middle of the table: he was the top scorer for his team in Ligue 1. He was also called up for the France Under 20 team that recently won the Maurice Revello International Tournament.

It is the second reinforcement of PSG after the hiring of the young Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. In the last few hours, DT Galtier also began the process of purging the campus and left the plane that took the delegation to Japan below Andrew Herrera (despite his public manifestation of wanting to stay connected to the team), Georginio Wijnaldum (was offered to Milan and Roma), Rafinha, Layvin Kurzawa y Julian Draxler. “We have 26 or 27 players apart from the goalkeepers, it’s huge. We will come out of this season with 21 outfield players and some youngsters.”he clarified before his decision

In addition, he announced that he will impose strict rules of coexistence: “There will be rules of life that will be established and that I will present to the group. There will be some things negotiable, some non-negotiable.”.

