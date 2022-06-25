PSG began a profound renovation of its squad: it put 11 of its figures up for sale

PSG has in mind to carry out a profound renovation within the campus (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

With the long-awaited and elusive Champions League as the main objective, Paris Saint Germain moves within the transfer market to carry out a deep renovation. One of the main changes to carry out this change was the decision to bet on the Portuguese Luis Campos as the new leader of the sports project instead of the Brazilian Leonardo.

The Portuguese, while trying to reach an agreement with Nice to hire Christophe Galtier to replace the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as technical directorput the “sale” sign to several of its main figures with the intention of freeing up salary mass and making money to incorporate.

So far, the only confirmed moves made by PSG so far in this transfer window were the renewal of Kylian Mbappé (he was Real Madrid’s big goal) and making use of the purchase option for Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendez (approximately 38 million euros to Sporting Lisboa). They also decided to leave Ángel Di María free to act.

Leandro Paredes, one of the weighty names that PSG could leave (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)

According to the newspaper The Parisian, “PSG will do everything possible to find a way out for the ‘undesirables’. If some resist and reject interesting proposals for the club, they will be marginalized”.

Sky Sport, for his part, goes one step further and made a list of the footballers who would have marked him out of the institution. Within this list, the presence of two Argentine soccer players stands out: Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi.

The midfielder, although he publicly expressed his desire to continue in the French capital, knows that he will run from behind next season and his desire to reach the World Cup in Qatar in optimal conditions could change his mind. Product of his good time in Serie A (he played in Chievo Verona, Rome and Empoli) it is closely followed by several of Italy’s top teams, such as Juventus.

After his media exposure, PSG is looking for a way out for Mauro Icardi (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

The striker is not in the mood to change clubs either, but being in the news for extra-football issues was not to the liking of the board and they will try to sell him. In the last season he contributed only five goals in 30 games, but It has a market in Calcio and the Premier League.

Another name for weight is Keylor Navas. The institution bets all its cannons on the Italian Gigio Donnarumma and will try to transfer the Costa Rican, who in recent days made it clear that “I have two more years of contract and my family is happy in France.”

The defense will be one of the areas of the field that would have the most replacement. With Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi as untouchables, added to the insistent desire to hire Inter Milan central marker Škriniar, they will seek to free up space by shedding players like the French right-back Colin Dagba (23 years old, contract until June 2024), the German center-back Thilo Kehrer (25 years old, bond until mid-2023), the Senegalese defender Abdou Diallo (26 years old, signed until June 2024) and the French left winger Layvin Kurzawa (29, until June 2024).

PSG bets on Gigio Donnarumma and will try to sell Keylor Navas (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

In midfield, in addition to Paredes, three other players are under scrutiny. The most striking is the Spanish Andrew Herrera, who was a piece quite used by Pochettino last year (28 games, with four goals). Senegalese Idrissa Gueye could suffer the same fate as a result of his age since his contract expires in June 2023. The Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum He came to the club in the last transfer window as one of the star signings from Liverpool, but his level did not suit the board. He could return to England.

The last name is that of the German polyfunctional Julian Draxlerwho has just participated in 24 games and scored two goals The attacker extended his contract until June 2024, but they are looking to relocate him to another institution.

