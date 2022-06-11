PSG began its deep renovation: signed the new sports director and Zidane sounds stronger and stronger

Luis Campos, PSG’s new sports adviser (Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP)

Paris Saint Germainafter suffering another blow in the Champions League (eliminated in the round of 16 at the hands of Real Madrid), his great obsession for several years, began a major renovation to go in search of the elusive big eared

After achieving the renewal of striker Kylian Mbappé and making use of the purchase option of left back Nuno Mendes (approximately 35 million euros to Sporting Lisboa), the next official move made by the French club was to publicly announce the arrival of Luis Campos as a football adviser.

The Portuguese, who has just played a similar role in clubs such as Celta from Spain and Galatasaray from Turkey, will become the new head of the area, replacing the Brazilian Leonardo, who will leave in the coming days. “World-renowned soccer expert Luis Campos is a pioneer in game development and improvement, recognized for its modern and innovative approach. Throughout his career, Luis Campos has accompanied the performances of many great names in football, while fostering the emergence of new generations of talent who have since become the main players in world football. through a statement.

The 57-year-old Portuguese, who throughout his career was a Real Madrid scout and sports coordinator in Monaco and Lille, did not hesitate to show his joy at landing in the Ligue 1 champion. “I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, which I consider to be the most ambitious and exciting club in world football. We share the same vision, a vision in which I firmly believe, and I am eager to start working to develop the Club’s exceptional potential.”.

Luis Campos, during his time in Monaco, forged a relationship of trust and friendship with Mbappé and his family. Various French media speculate that this would be one of the main reasons why PSG was inclined to hire him, since the French striker will now become the cornerstone of the club’s project.

Zidane sounds strong again at PSG (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

Waiting for what happens with the possible departures of some important players, such as Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye or Layvin Kurzawa, L’Equipe reported that PSG has with a budget of 80 million euros to face the next transfer window.

Among the names pointed out by the Portuguese, two footballers who play in Serie A in Italy stand out. One is that of the Slovakian Milan Skriniar (27 years old), a benchmark for Inter. The other is young striker Gianluca Scamacca, one of Sassuolo’s leading figures.

On the other hand, in the program After RMCthe journalist Daniel Riolo, one of those who anticipated the landing of Lionel Messi to the Parisian team, maintained that In the next few days, the departure of the Argentine technical director Mauricio Pochettino could take place since everything would be practically agreed with Zinedine Zidanean old desire of the club and one of the promises that the leadership would have made to Mbappé to renew his contract.

Zizouwho spent his entire career as coach at Real Madrid, won two Leagues, two Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues (consecutively), two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups at the White House.

