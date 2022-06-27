PSG broke a record for income from sponsors thanks to the figure of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe form a lethal offense in Europe. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The presence of the Argentine star Lionel Messi on his campus allowed the PSG beat the record revenue from sponsors and reach the sum of 700 million euros per year. Marc Armstrongdirector of Sponsoreo of the French entity, said that since the signing of the Argentine, the institution has broken the numbers in its income.

“All thanks to Leo. Between him and (forward Kylian) Mbappé been a tremendous monetary booster. Also Neymar, obvious. and the renewal of Mbappe raised expectations. We have certainly seen growth in areas where we could reach agreements of between 3 to 5 million and now they are between 5 and 8 million, so the impact is considerable”, commented the manager of the Parisian club.

According to the details, the landing of the Rosario star meant for the European cast the entry of 10 new sponsorship contractswhich confirms that only in that area has increased the profit in that section by 13%. When it comes to t-shirts, PSG reported that they sold more than a million for the first time, 60% of which were with the number “30” worn by Messi.

For its part, the institution joined the popular Chinese singer Jay Chouto launch a collection of NFT (non-fungible token) under the name “Tiger Champs”, in which stand out Messi, Mbappe and Neymar, the three stars of the French team. The campaign refers to the year of Tigre in the Chinese horoscope and look for combine football, music and art, with the colors of PSGwhich can be purchased at Crypto.com.

Between the 10.000 Tiger Champs NFThay 10 Tiger Champs Legends the only ones who represent to each of the ten championships won by the powerful French club. These copy one of the favorite poses of Jay Chouthe sign of the V (“v for victory”), while his left hand holds the trophy of the Hexagon 2021-2022.

The bottom of its Tiger Champs Legends NFTs presents works of art in the form of graffiti. In the 1,970 designs Premium stand out the poses of the tigers inspired by 10 different player celebrations. In addition, in the upper right part appears the star of Paris, which symbolizes the ten Ligue1 titles won by the club.

For all these categories of NFTthere is a random assignment process based on a hundred criteria such as a tiger pose, clothes and accessories.

Messi and Neymar in anime version

