PSG closed its fourth signing, announced that it will seek to add another three footballers and the continuity of Mauro Icardi hangs in the balance

Renato Sanches signed with PSG 2027

Paris Saint Germain continues with its profound renovation process after the management of Mauricio Pochettino. The new era is based on three pillars: the arrival of Luis Campos to the sports management, the signing of Christophe Galtier as the new coach and the renewal of Kylian Mbappé’s contract. With these three engines, the French entity continues to mold its squad hours before the Ligue 1 debut and confirmed the landing of its fourth reinforcement: the midfielder Renato Sanches.

The club made the agreement official until June 2027 and DT himself spoke about his arrival at a press conference: “It will arrive this afternoon. He is a player who has qualities that others do not have.above all I compare him with Marco (Verratti), Viti (Vitinha) or Danilo (Pereira). This type of player is very explosive, with claw, with impact. He has the ability to break lines and also catch shots defensively. There was an opportunity on the market, a player who knows both the French championship and the highest level, he is international. He will be behind in the preparation, he will have to integrate ”.

Sanches is a midfielder from 24 years but with a long history, since from its beginnings in Benfica caught the attention of major world powers. He was just 18 when he signed with him. Bayern Munich German, after also being key to raising the first European Championship in the history of Portugal. However, his level was not adequate and he ended up in the Lille after a transfer in Swansea of the Premier League. He recovered his level, returned to join the select group of top players and will have a new chance to exploit his potential in one of the most powerful entities on the planet.

Icardi is one of the eleven footballers who could leave the club until the market closes (Photo: Reuters)

However, the market for the Parisians did not end with this fourth reinforcement that will join Vitinha (Porto), Hugo Equipment (Reims Stadium) y Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig). the coach already separated six footballers since he began his mandate (Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Rafinha and Thilo Kehrer) but it was also leaked to the press that another five stars will have few minutes with the brand new management and could also be marginalized if the negotiations are open. The Argentines Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes (about to leave for Juventus) are in that situation.

Galtier confirmed in his press conference that the intention is to add three more footballers: “You asked me how many, I answer three. Then I know the difficulty of the transfer window and we are not here to stack players. I want a certain number of players in my squad and players that are close in terms of level to have healthy competition. Whether these three players will arrive soon, late or never, I don’t know. But I know that the club is doing everything possible to have the best squad”.

Days ago, the French newspaper The team stated that the Argentine striker was about to be left out of the pre-season tour of Japan along with Abdou Diallo e Idrissa Gueye. He finally traveled and was also among those summoned for the definition of the French Super Cup against Nantes last Sunday in Israel. Although another decision of the coach could be seen there: without Kylian Mbappé, the offensive trident with Lionel Messi and Neymar was completed by the Spaniard Pablo Sarabia recently returned from a loan for Portuguese football. And there is more, the first change in attack in the complement was the youthful Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga Before Icardi.

In this list of priorities, to top it off, the 29-year-old striker must take into account that One of the four contracts of PSG for this process was that of the promise Ekitikéan attacking center with characteristics similar to those of Icardi who did not travel to Israel because he accumulated few training sessions with the squad.

With the transfer market open until September 1, it is clear that one of the three footballers that Galtier intends to add this month must be a striker taking into account that they already tried to sign the Italian without luck Gianluca Scamacca who finally left for West Ham. It was also on the radar Robert Lewandowskibut emigrated to Barcelona.

The detail is that the former Inter Italian striker landed in 2019 at the French club and a year later confirmed his stay until June 2024. After a past season with few goals and a media scandal that even took him away from training for several days, Icardi lost consideration with the arrival of the new management and they are dialoguing to resolve his future although at the moment there are no firm interested parties to sign him beyond the rumor of Monza in Italy.

Paredes has already directed his signing with Juventus (Photo: Reuters)

The coach has already announced that his idea is to work with 23 field players and that is why he has already separated the aforementioned six players at the beginning of his process. Which does not mean that those who are part of the jobs with the professional staff today are going to stay. beyond the possible departure of Paredes to Juventusin the next few hours the arrival of Wijnaldum to Romewhile Gueye is closely followed by Everton from England and sweeper for him Sevilla español.

The intention, as warned The teamis also to hire another midfielder regardless of the arrival of Sanches. “The squad lacked an athletic dimension in midfield,” was the observation made by Campos and Galtier. During the last ones they sounded for that zone of the field Fofana School (Lens) y Bernard Silva (Manchester City), so it is decided that Gueye, Paredes and Danilo Pereira have less and less consideration in Galtier’s planning that has already added Vitinha and the brand new Sanches to that position.

KEEP READING:

The “end of privileges” at PSG: the rules with the cell phone, meals and night control imposed by the new DT Galtier

Mauro Icardi broke the silence after the separation versions with Wanda Nara

Bomb in the European pass market: Leandro Paredes leaves PSG and would have agreed his arrival at an Italian giant

Barcelona gave another bad news to Gerard Piqué, in the midst of his scandalous separation from Shakira