PSG confirmed their interest in Lionel Messi: “We are sitting at the big table”

If he arrives at PSG, Lionel Messi could coincide with old teammates and an Argentine coach

Lionel Messi live a complicated present in Barcelona not only because of the performance of the team, which recently lost the final of the Spanish Super Cup to Athletic Bilbao, but also on a personal level, with the unknown of what will happen to his future.

In the middle of August of last year, the Argentine star formally announced his desire to leave the institution of his loves and, while the most powerful in Europe began to draw accounts to sign him, from the club they did the impossible so that he continues to be the captain and reference.

Finally The flea decided to continue for the six months that remained from his contract and then he will decide what he will do with his life, as detailed in the extensive interview he gave to the Spanish journalist Jordi Évole del medio The sixth.

Among the candidates, there are two who stand out above the rest: Manchester City y PSG, and now it was one of them who recognized the interest in hiring him.

Leonardo, PSG sports director, on the cover of the French magazine France Football

“Great players like Messi will always be on the PSG list. But, of course, this is not the time to talk about it or dream about it ”, he considered Leonardo from Araujo, sports director of the Parisian painting in an interview with the prestigious French magazine France Football.

“But we are sitting at the great table of those who are closely following the matter”, He assured, before returning to his words: “In fact, no. We are not sitting at that table yet, but our chair is reserved just in case … “and concluded:” Four months in football is an eternity, especially in these times. “

With these statements, the Parisian manager finished acknowledging that there is a real interest in hiring one of Neymar’s best friends, today a reference in the set of Mauricio Pochettino with Kylian Mbappe. In fact, his words gave more strength to those that the Brazilian outlined long ago: “What I want most is to play with Messi again. I want to enjoy with him again on the field, I’m sure we have to do it next year ”.

Notably Lionel Messi and PSG will meet on February 16, when they meet at the Camp Nou for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Lionel Messi and Neymar will meet for the last 16 of the Champions League

On the other hand, on the former Barça forward and Mbappé, Leonardo pointed out that those who really want to stay, “will stay”. “I hope they are convinced that PSG is a good place at the moment for an ambitious and very high-level footballer. We just have to find an agreement between their wishes, their demands, our expectations and our means ”, appealed.

“We don’t have to beg them, ‘Please stay.’ It is more disputed than that. Those who really want to stay will stay. We speak regularly and I have good feelings on these two issues, “he deepened.

And on Mauricio Pochettino, the new Parisian coach after Tuchel’s departure, he believed that it was “important” to “assert a style”. “PSG must have its identity. It does not happen in a few weeks but in several years. And I believe that Pochettino can allow us to refine that constantly and in connection with the club’s DNA, “he concluded.

