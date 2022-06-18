PSG continues with its reconstruction: it will pay the clause of a promise of the Portugal National Team

PSG bets on Vitinha to improve the midfield (Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

With its mind fixed on the long-awaited and elusive Champions League, Paris Saint Germain continues with the reconstruction that began a few days ago with the departure of sports director Leonardo to give everything related to football to Luis Campos, who is about to make his first official signing since taking office.

Beyond the renewal of Kylian Mbappé’s contract (Real Madrid bid for him until the last moment) and the purchase of the pass option for winger Nuno Mendes, the first new face of the French capital team would be el mediocampista Vítor Ferreira, popularly known as Vitinha. The 22-year-old is one of Porto’s main figures and thanks to his recent good performances he was summoned by Fernando Santos to wear the Portugal national team shirt.

According to the Portuguese press and the gala, the current Ligue 1 champions They will pay the 40 million euros of their termination clause to take over the services of the midfielder that last season he was on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club of the English Premier League.

The athlete, who comes from being champion of the Primeira Liga, the Portuguese Cup and the League Cup, He played 47 games with the shirt of Dragonwith which he scored four goals and provided five assists.

It is worth noting that Vitinha is not the only footballer that Luis Campos began to make movements. The manager has two Serie A stars in his sights. Inter’s Slovak central marker Milan Skriniar (27 years old) and the Italian striker from Sassuolo Gianluca Scamacca (23).

The president also seeks to renew the technical direction. The French media maintain that is in talks with the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino to break the link a year in advance (his departure could cost the club an amount close to 15 million euros). The main target to replace him is Christophe Galtier, current Nice strategist, whom he knows very well from his time in Lille, where they managed to conquer Ligue 1.

The eventual arrival of Vitinha could complicate the future of Leandro Paredes, who would have been declared expendable by the club’s technical secretariat. The Argentine is highly regarded by several Serie A teams, but his idea is to continue at PSG. The names of Mauro Icardi, Germans Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer, right back Colin Dagba, left winger Abdou Diallo, midfielder Idrissa Gueye and defender Layvin Kurzawa also stand out on this list.

