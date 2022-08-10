PSG directed the signing of another midfielder and in France they are already discussing the “Paredes dilemma”

Does he stay or does he go? The future of Leandro Paredes at PSG is unknown

The renewal process that led the PSG ran into a dead end with Leandro Paredes. A dilemma”. The sports director and the new coach sought to sign midfielders with the intention of giving greater weight to the balance that the team should have with the offensive trident of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. They considered that there was a problem in that sector. they arrived Vitinha y Renato Sanches to prop up Marco Verrattithe only one that is exempt from the deep broom passed by Christope Galtier and Luis Campos.

Seven footballers have been relegated to the group of “undesirables” so far, among which stand out Georginio Wijnaldum, Rafinha, Ander Herrera and Idriss Gana Gueye, all surnames that could give variants to that area. They went directly to train in another group separate from those chosen by the DT, but a debate was left floating in the air: Paredes.

The 28-year-old Argentine midfielder is in talks with the Juventus from Italyknowing that he is walking the PSG ledge regardless of the fact that at this start of the season he was one of the first substitutes that Galtier threw on the pitch both in the French Super Cup final against Nantes and in the Ligue 1 debut against Clermont.

Although two of the four signings were to reinforce that area, in the next few hours another component could land for the sector: the Spanish midfielder from Napoli Fabian Ruiz, with whom they have already agreed on their salary claims but now they need to finish the deal with the Italian club. Against this background, the French newspaper The Parisian He did not hesitate to raise the question about Paredes’ head: “PSG facing the Leandro Paredes dilemma”.

Praised for his qualities as a footballer, the outlet clarifies that his greatest virtues “have never seemed to fully flourish or be used very well by PSG”They also clarify that the arrival of Ruiz could end up pushing him out of the squad, as happened recently with Gueye after the landing of Renato Sanches. “He no longer urgently needs the Argentine”they clarified.

Paredes has a key role in the PSG dressing room

However, “despite his irregularity” and his physical problems that sidelined him from many games last season, they praise him because he was “Above all a player of great European matches” remembering his good level against Bayern Munich or Real Madrid for the Champions League. “Calm with the ball, time management, technical precision or even rudeness in defensive phases”, they remark. Although the most important thing could be his intangible role in the locker room: “He also maintains a strong bond in the dressing room, in particular Lionel Messi and Neymar, with whom he is very close. In short, despite the competition, he is still an interesting player to have in his ranks.”.

The problem that Paredes carries to gain space in Galtier’s starting line-up could be found in the information released by the media The team days ago: Galtier believes that the midfield lacks “athletic dimension” and that is why they are looking for a footballer for that “bigger and stronger” sector since it does not convince him at all Danilo Pereiraone that fits that profile and is in dispute with Paredes to be the first replacement for the Verratti-Vitinha tandem, waiting to find out how much ground Sanches gains.

Fabián Ruiz approaches PSG (Photo: Reuters)

In that area also sounded the name of Bernard Silva, but the man from Manchester City would have more chances of landing at Barcelona. Meanwhile, the PSG will have to sit down with Napoli to direct Ruiz’s departure but also possibly to talk about a possible transfer of Keylor Navas to Serie A, taking into account that the Neapolitans are the main interested in the goalkeeper after Galtier relegated him to being a substitute for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The other big issue to be resolved for the sports secretariat between now and the closing of the transfer process (September 1) will be in the offensive, which would end up marking the future of the Argentine Mauro Icardi. The scorer was not summoned for the first match of Ligue 1 and he had to go out to counter the versions that indicated that he had a personal problem that had marginalized him from the team. Regardless of that, PSG are still looking for a striker after frustrated deals with Robert Lewandowski and Gianluca Scamacca: “Campos has already targeted a particular player”reported The team although the name of the target was not known yet.

