PSG fired Ángel Di María and announced a tribute in the last match of Ligue 1

Ángel Di María will live his last game as a PSG footballer this Saturday. This was announced by the Parisian team, which, through its official site, said goodbye with a publication in which it reviewed the seven seasons that the Argentine soccer player played in Paris.

Since joining the club in 2015 from Manchester United, Video played 294 games in which converted a total of 91 goals and distributed 111 assists. In this sense, on May 19, 2021, during the French Cup final that ended in a 2-0 win against AS Monaco, the Argentine midfielder became a legend after getting his 104th assist with the jersey. rojiazul, thus becoming the best passer in the history of the club, ahead of Safet Susic.

“Ángel Di María has definitely marked the history of the club”said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of Paris Saint Germain. “He will be remembered by the fans as a player with an impeccable spirit, who showed an unwavering commitment to defending our colors,” added the boss of the institution that has just become champion of Ligue 1 soccer in France.

At the same time, he took the opportunity to announce that a tribute will be paid to Di María in the last game at home against Metz. “I invite the entire Paris Saint-Germain family to meet tomorrow at the Parc des Princes to pay him the tribute he deserves”announced Al-Khelaïfi.

The former Rosario Central quickly won the support of PSG fans, since in his first season he achieved an individual mark of great value: he scored 15 goals and recorded 25 assists in all the competitions in which he participated with the Parisian team.

Total, Di Maria won 18 titles with PSG: Won five French Ligue 1 championships (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), five French Cups (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021), four League Cups (2016, 2017, 2018, 2020) and four Champions trophies (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020).

In front of the scene of his departure, the rumors place the Argentine winger who comes from being key in the last victory of the National Team against Brazil in the final of the Copa América 2021 in the mythical maracana in another of the most powerful clubs in the world like the Juventusof the Soccer Italian.

After taking the measure of dispensing with the services of Paulo Dybala -La Joya was left with the pass in her possession and could end up at Inter- the leaders of the Old lady they want to form a dream trident together with the Serbian Dušan Vlahović and the Italian Federico Chiesa. The great bet to complement these promising youngsters is Di María himself.

As reported The Gazzetta dello Sport on its cover, “Di María gave the OK and is close to an agreement”. The Italians are willing to offer the 34-year-old soccer player a short contract of one or two years, which would not compromise Fideo’s dream of being able to return to the country fully to wear the jersey of his beloved Rosario Central again.

