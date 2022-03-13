PSG has an endless list of candidates to replace Pochettino: the 10 coaches that sound

Mauricio Pochettino, with one foot outside PSG (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

The elimination of the Champions League in the hands of Real Madrid left deep wounds in the structure of Paris Saint Germain. There is already talk of an important replacement in the squad for next season, in which Mauricio Pochettino he would no longer be the coach. The French media take it for granted that the Argentine strategist will leave at the end of this campaign beyond the fact that he becomes champion of Ligue 1 and several replacements are already sounding.

the french newspaper The Team unveiled an extensive list of 10 candidates, with outstanding surnames such as those of Zinedine Zidane, Massimiliano Alegri, Antonio Conte, Erik Ten Hag and Diego Simeone. One by one, the Gallic newspaper described them.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE

“He has everything to please PSG. His ability to manage egos, his career and his role as an ambassador for Qatar’s candidacy for the 2022 World Cup make him a natural candidate, ”was the analysis they made of the manager who left Real Madrid last year. For now, they denied that there have been contacts with him from the technical secretariat.

MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI

In competition with Juventus for the Champions League (he will face the round of 16 rematch against Villarreal), the current coach of Turin no longer has the support of the past. “Allegri is still a coach who enjoys a certain rating with Leonardo, with whom he rubbed elbows at AC Milan,” they recalled in The Team. In 2020, the PSG sporting director sought him out as successor to Thomas Tuchel: will he look for him again for 2022/2023?

ANTONIO CONTE

Although they praised the Italian’s work since his arrival at Tottenham, they also warned that “his management of the group and his communication would not please the management of the Spurs”. For this reason, his stay in London may be short. “His experience in major competitions acquired at Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan or at the head of the Nazionale, could interest PSG,” they said. Conte already knows some Parisian players like Marco Verratti or Achraf Hakimi. His strong personality to maneuver in a complex locker room could also be a gamble for Paris.

ERIK TEN HAG

“Since Ajax’s Champions League epic in 2019, Erik ten Hag’s rating has continued to rise in Europe,” was the description they made of the current coach of the Dutch cast. His bond ends in a year and he also sounds at Manchester United to succeed Ralf Rangnick. His agent is the renowned Mino Raiola and he is one of the best rated young strategists in the market.

DIEGO SIMONE

“Is “Cholism” dead? This is the question that is making a lot of ink spill in Spain”. From the questioning that has an echo in Europe to the fantasy that the Argentine coach decides to disembark in a league in which he did not experience as a player but would be a challenge as a DT. Today, the cholos focuses on the reality of Atlético Madrid, which still aspires to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, in addition to finishing the Spanish league in the best way. He has a contract until 2024, but in Madrid there are those who say that it smells like a completed cycle.

The others, perhaps of a smaller caliber or further afield, are: Simone Inzaghi (because they have been following him in Paris for a long time), Thiago Motta (by dream of the former PSG player himself), Lucien Favré (for his attacking philosophy), Mikel Arteta (for scrolls in the club as a player and today as a coach) and Christophe Galtier (because he is the one who knows the local environment best).

