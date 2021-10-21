PSG in suspense by Icardi: the reaction of the club after the fourth day of crisis in the life of the forward

At PSG they closely follow the situation of Icardi to find out if he will be present in Sunday’s classic (Photo: Reuters)

The extensive media coverage of the marriage scandal between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara it exceeds the Argentine limits and the tapas of local shows. The sports pages from different parts of the planet have the focus on the future of the Argentine forward after he decided to miss the last PSG game for the Champions League when he had high chances of accumulating minutes before the losses of Ángel Di María and Neymar.

The truth is the Paris club is in suspense before each movement of the footballer 28-year-old who missed practices on Sunday and Monday in order to rebuild his emotional situation with a transfer to Milan included, according to Icardi himself exposed on his social networks.

The French newspaper The Parisian stressed that the combined of the French capital remains concerned about what will be the classic next Sunday (from 15.45 in Argentina) against Olympique de Marseille led by Jorge Sampaoli for the 11th round of Ligue 1 that has Mauricio Pochettino’s team as the only leader with 10 victories.

The entity “Closely follow the development of the situation” and “Maintains support” to the striker who was definitively signed in 2020 in exchange for 58 million euros after joining their ranks as a loan officer for a season. “The club is now waiting for the rest of this crisis to see if it can count on him for the next PSG terms. Hoping that the sequel coincides with the end “wrote journalist Dominique Sévérac about it.

Icardi posted some photos with Wanda Nara in the last hours

While in Argentina the rumors of a possible sanction had been triggered, from France they assure that the contacts between the parties “are daily” but “Without invading the private sphere of the Argentine, who can only solve his problem alone”. Infobae he communicated with press personnel of the European club, who assured that “there is no information” available on the subject officially at the moment.

The alarms in Paris turned on again in the early hours of Wednesday when the former Inter’s decision went viral on social networks: deleted all the profiles he followed, including the official accounts of PSG and his teammates. He only follows one person: Wanda Nara, his wife and manager.

With a past in Sampdoria and Inter, Icardi was about to emigrate in the recent transfer market in the face of great competition in the position of striker at PSG. Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Say Maria they are those with whom he battles every week for ownership. However, the sanction of Video in Champions and the injury of ney They had paved the way for him to be from the start against Leipzig on the third date of the Champions League.

Icardi was called up for that match by Pochettino, but hours before the start he decided to get off the list and was not even on the substitute bench, forcing the Argentine coach to bet on the German Julian Draxler to form an attack trident.

After starting 2-1 over Angers in Ligue 1 last Friday, the magnifying glass on Icardi went from being focused on his performance on the field of play to positioning himself in his private life after the message his wife Wanda Nara on Saturday afternoon. The footballer missed two practices and then the international game.

With six titles in his eleven presentations So far this season (he scored 3 goals), the next possibility to reappear will be on Sunday in a duel against Marseille, which is one point to catch up with the Lens guard and is ten behind the leaders PSG in the French tournament.

The sports newspaper The team he also focused on Nara’s entrepreneurial role around the player’s life. They clarified that its role is “not limited” only to representation since it is also part of the transfer negotiations in which he “surrounded himself with specialists, authorized agents or lawyers”. Also, they recalled that Wanda handles image rights of the attacker through a company founded in 2015.

