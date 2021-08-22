PSG is not the only one to shine in France: studs, luxuries and excitement in Cleermont’s heroic comeback against Lyon

The match held in the Olympique Lyonnais Park which had as protagonists Lyon and to Cleermont It was a show not for the faint of heart. The 3 to 3 tie accounted for this and the dynamics that were observed caused a sensation in French football. It is that the homeowner had come back to victory after suffering a tough 3-0 defeat in the previous engagement against SCO Angers. For its part, the visit came with the clean and jerk that had caused the victory against Troyes 2-0 and the joy that the duel had caused him with Girondins of Bordeaux which ended 2-0 in his favor.

The first half of the crash started in a positive way for him Olympic lyon, who took advantage of his hierarchy to open the scoring thanks to a goal from the penalty spot executed by Moussa Dembele. In less than 5 minutes the network moved, although a few moments later an unfortunate action of Sinaly Diomande set the 1 to 1.

The local team again took advantage through a new conquest of Moussa Dembele, thus completing a double at 21 minutes. And the most attractive scene occurred when everything seemed to be liquidated. The collective scaffolding of pure brilliance and taco meant the most aesthetic goal of the day, since the resolution of Lucas Paqueta made it 3-1 that seemed to settle the lawsuit.

With 10 minutes remaining until the end of the clash, no one was going to imagine that Elbasan Rashani he was going to become the hero of the Cleermont. His conquests in the death throes of the match allowed the team led by Pascal Gastien, rescue a point from the complicated stadium of Lyon. With the final 3 to 3, the local team was placed in thirteenth position, while the visit stayed in second place and dreams of giving a fight to the power that made up the PSG.

It should be remembered that Lyon is going through an internal conflict after relegating the squad to the central Marcelo, in response to his “misconduct”After the defeat suffered against the Angers, in the last day.

“Marcelo’s inappropriate behavior in the dressing room after the match in Angers justifies the decision that was made unanimously by the Olympique Lyonnais management”, Reported the club on its official website. Some French media reported that the parties are negotiating a termination of the contract of the Brazilian, although the institution did not give details of the behavior attributed to the defender.

“The Olympique Lyonnais board reiterates that all its players must demonstrate an unwavering mindset and a commitment to quickly return to deliver results that correspond to the club’s ambitions.”Stated the team.

Lyon had high expectations after finishing fourth last season. He asserted that it is “working on several specific hires, amid close consultations with technician Peter Bosz”. The strategist, dismissed by Bayer Leverkusen in March, he indicated that his players were “doing their own thing” and that he “did not see a team that wanted to win.”

