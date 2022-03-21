PSG missed Lionel Messi and suffered a tough win against Monaco

Problems continue for PSG after the turbulence felt by Mauricio Pochettino and his team at the Parc des Princes in the 3-0 win against Bordeaux caused by their fans. It is that a date after that duel in which Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed from the stands, those from Paris fell 3-0 against Monaco as a visitor.

with a double of Ben Yedder and another of Kevin Vollandthe Monegasques clearly prevailed at the Stade Louis II against a Paris Saint Germain team that missed the presence of the Argentine star in the field who, like Keylor Navas, was not among those summoned for presenting a flu picture.

Monaco opened the scoring after 24 minutes (Reuters)

More determined from the start, Monaco came out with the intention of hurting PSG. The hosts attacked with such intensity that they managed to generate three corner kicks in just five minutes of play, while Gianluigi Donnarumma had to intervene twice.

In 20 minutes of game Mauricio Pochettino’s team failed to inconvenience the Monegasque defence. Kylian Mbappé’s arrivals on the left wing were frustrated before entering the area and Neymar was unable to connect with the team, while those led by Philippe Clement continued to put the Italian team’s goalkeeper in trouble.

The insistence of the local team paid off. At 24 Youssouf Fofana broke free on the right wing, reached the bottom and released a low cross towards the middle of the area where Wissam Ben Yedder arrived, who connected the ball with his heel to surprise Donnarumma and open the scoring.

Just half an hour into the game, Neymar had the first shot of danger for the Parisian team when executing a free kick a few meters from the area that flew over the barrier demanding the young Alexander Nübel on his far post. With the passing of the minutes, the visitors were able to get closer to the rival goal but were unable to convert the situations into a goal during the first half.

Monaco beat PSG by a landslide (Reuters)

in the plugin PSG came out with a different attitude. Pochettino’s men began to dominate and keep possession of the ball against a Monaco that could not keep up the pace and the high pressure they showed during the first 45 minutes.

With the passing of the minutes and reaching game time, the duel was losing intensity in his game. The locals fell further back and the Parisians had a hard time finding space in the last meters facing the goal.

However, when the meeting seemed deadlocked, a new blow for the visiting team. At 68 Kevin Volland surprised the defense with a shot at the goal of the small area to stretch the score after a collective play in which Ben Yedder gave the final pass to the German striker who pushed the ball and dislodged Donnarumma.

Mbappé could not convert against Monaco (Reuters)

Entering the last quarter of the second half, at 72 Hakimi had the opportunity to discount with a powerful shot from the right sector that hit the gloves of a Nubel under the three sticks. Six later it was Mauro Icardi (entered by Wijnaldum) the protagonist of a new chance that found the German goalkeeper well stopped.

At the moment when PSG began to react with key arrivals, Monaco delivered the knockout blow when the author of the second goal fell inside the area after a touch by Presnel Kimpembe. At 81 minutes, Ben Yedder scored his double from twelve steps and sentenced the result with a 3-0.

With this defeat those of Mauricio Pochettino they are still leaders with 65 points and they will have to wait for the duel between Marseille and Nice, their immediate pursuers, to see the difference they will get from the second, which so far is 15 units.

Positions table

