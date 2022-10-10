PSG owners bought another traditional club in Europe

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, during a press conference

Qatar Sports Investments (QSI)owner of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and with several investments in the world of sport, decided to bet on Portuguese football and acquire part of the Sporting Bragaone of the main teams in the Portuguese first division.

Braga reported this Monday in a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that the Qatari group acquired 260,000 shares from the Portuguese company Olivedesportos, equivalent to 21.67% of the club’s share capital from the north of Portugal. Likewise, he recalled that the transfer of shares “is subject to a term of 60 days, as well as the verification of a set of conditions on the date of transmission.”

The bracarenses expressed in a statement released on their website their “enthusiasm” with the investment of Qatar Sports Investments and stressed that their “internationally demonstrated capacity and experience” will contribute to the “growth” and “global expansion” of Braga.

On the other hand, the president of the team, António Salvador, assured in a statement released by QSI that “this agreement is adequate” to promote the “incredible potential” and the “ambitious plans” of the Portuguese club. “It’s a great day for our club, for our supporters and for our city, as we look forward to many future successes for Braga,” he said.

In the same letter, the president of the Qatari group and PSG, Nasser Nasser Al Khelaifi, expressed his “pride” for this investment and explained that he hopes that the “club innovates, grows and develops even more.”

“Portugal is a country founded on football, with some of the most passionate fans and one of the best talent systems in the world. SC Braga is an exemplary Portuguese institution, with an impeccable history, enormous ambition and a reputation for excellence on and off the pitch”, he added.

Braga, founded in 1921, is one of the main emblems of Portuguese football and is usually considered the “big fourth”, behind the Benfica, Porto and Sporting Lisbon. He currently occupies the third position in the classification of the Portuguese championship and has always been highlighted by his academy, from which great values ​​emerged. Currently, he counts among his main figures the Mexican Diego Láinez and the Spanish Abel Ruiz, formerly of Barcelona.

