PSG prepares a rudder change: the list of ten “undesirable” footballers who would not travel to the tour of Japan

Mauro Icardi, one of the names of weight that could not travel to Japan to the PSG preseason (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Paris Saint Germainafter another hard setback when he saw how his illusion of conquering the Champions League faded when he fell in the round of 16 at the hands of Real Madrid, he made the strong decision to start a major renovation within professional club football.

The presidents opted for the departure of the Brazilian sports director Leonardo and the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino to bet on the Portuguese Louis Fields to manage the pass market and for the French Christophe Galtier to put on the DT diver. In addition, Antero Henrique returned to the institution (he used to be the sports director) to help place the players on the expendable list in other teams.

As reported The Teamwithin PSG there is “the strong will to reduce the workforce” and that the team from the French capital is studying to give a strong message before this weekend, when they take the flight to Japan to start a friendly tour in that country (they will play three games between July 16 and 25). 10 players are the ones in the crosshairs.

“Almost all ‘undesirable’ players should stay on French soil”, warned the French newspaper; although later he remarked that there are still one or two cases to be decided (not including juveniles) and that they could also get on the plane to Japan. The idea of ​​the leadership is to have a team slightly higher than 20 names. “This decision to fire the players that PSG no longer has confirms the desire of the trio Christophe Galtier – Luis Campos – Antero Henrique to make a great selection in the squad this summer. Players are warned,” he added. It is not the first time that a media from that country refers to expendable players with this controversial term, since days ago The Parisian also noticed that there was a list of “undesirables”.

Georginio Wijnaldum, another of the players who is looking to get rid of PSG (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

One of the most brilliant surnames on that sheet is that of the Argentine Mauro Icardi, who in the last season did not get the continuity he longed for and his numbers dropped considerably by scoring 5 goals in 30 appearances. Although the man from Rosario made it clear that his idea is to continue, the leadership seeks to make money with its goals. In recent weeks he has been surveyed by teams from the Premier League and Serie A, where he stood out with the shirts of Sampdoria and Inter.

Another striking case is that of the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum, who landed just a season ago after being released from Liverpool. Despite being one of the most desired figures at that time in Europe, the midfielder never found his place under the technical direction of Pochettino and now he could leave. The figure of the German also stands out Julian Draxlerwho is bidding for a place in the national team to play in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The rest of the payroll is made up of the French side Layvin Kurzawa (29 years old, contract until June 2024), the Spanish midfielder Andrew Herrera (June 32, 2024), the French midfielder Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe (June 21, 2023), the Brazilian midfielder Rafinha (June 29, 2023), the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico (June 28, 2024), Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye (June 32, 2023) and the central Senegalese marker Abdou Diallo (June 26, 2024).

A fact that did not go unnoticed is that the Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredeswho missed the end of last season due to surgery, He is no longer mentioned as one of the faces that the club will leave when everything seemed to indicate that he would leave.

“I am demanding, I like to work, but above all I like the players to be happy. For that I think we have to reduce the squad, we talk about it a lot with the sports management. You can’t have a whole season of players who barely play. They are unhappy. We will make sure to find the right size of workforce so that everyone can participate this season”, Galtier had warned on the day of his presentation in one of the few measures that he revealed about his planning for the mandate he heads.

