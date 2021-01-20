PSG prepares an offer to keep one of Barcelona’s promises

The coach of FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman (EFE)

While the main focus is on what may be the possible departure of Lionel Messi of the Barcelona In June of this year when his contract ends, the Catalan club knows that it needs to part with some players if it wants to balance its financial balance, so that in the coming months other players could be fired. In this case, according to the newspaper Sport, an offer from the París Saint-Germain (PSG) for one of the team’s promises.

The French team, one of the suitors of The flea, would be willing to spend just over USD 30 million to buy 100 percent of the token of Emerson Royal. The Brazilian side, emerged from black Bridge that shone on Atlético Mineiro, belongs to the Barça team but has not even played a game at the Camp Nou yet.

It is that the Barça leadership decided in 2018 to buy it and give it to the Betis where you are currently. There, the 22-year-old right-back has played 14 La Liga games this season under the Chilean command. Manuel Pellegrini and he has had such good performances that Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, has taken an interest in him.

Emerson was signed by Barcelona and immediately loaned to Betis (Reuters)

Barcelona paid USD 15 million for Emerson and because so much Nelson Semedo as Sergi Roberto were good variants at that time for that position, he chose to loan it for two years at Betis. In the last market he sold to the Portuguese Wolverhampton, but incorporated Sergiño Dest, so the outlook for the Brazilian remained the same.

Due to this, since it would obtain an economic profit, the Barcelona I would accept the offer of more than USD 30 million and the young man would leave next season to PSG without even having been able to put on the Barça shirt. In addition, this injection of money would help the Catalan team to alleviate the crisis it is going through and for which it was forced to get rid of figures with high salaries such as Luis Suárez, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo VidaHe has already negotiated with some of his stars to cut their salaries.

Meanwhile, the great mystery surrounds what will be the decision of Lionel Messi, who in June will be a free player and will be able to negotiate with any team, even with PSG. “Great players like Messi will always be on the PSG list. But, of course, this is not the time to talk about it or dream about it ”, he considered Leonardo from Araujo, sports director of the Parisian painting in an interview published in recent days with the prestigious French magazine France Football.

“But we are sitting at the great table of those who are closely following the matter”, He assured, before returning to his words: “In fact, no. We are not sitting at that table yet, but our chair is reserved just in case… ”and he concluded:“ Four months in football is an eternity, especially in these times ”.

Notably Lionel Messi and PSG will meet on February 16, when they meet at the Camp Nou for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

PSG confirmed their interest in Lionel Messi: “We are sitting at the big table”

Lionel Messi was suspended for two games after suffering his first expulsion with the Barcelona shirt

Milan signed another experienced scorer to accompany Ibrahimovic: “We will be two to scare the rivals”

Real Madrid directed the signing of a star to cover the possible departure of Sergio Ramos