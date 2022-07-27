PSG presented its third reinforcement: who is the defender who will be Lionel Messi’s partner

Defender Nordi Mukiele joined the French team and will be Messi’s teammate

The PSG continues with the preparations for the start of a new season that will have as its main objective the most desired desire since its foundation: the Champions League. That is why in the last hours the French defender Nordi Mukieleof 24 yearsbecame the third reinforcement of the French club.

Through an official statement, the Parisian entity announced the arrival of the player proceeding from RB Leipzig, who signed a five-year contract. However, the institution did not report the economic cost of the operation, but the local press estimates that it was a figure close to the 12 million euros.

Mukielefrom Montreuil (just outside Paris) and Congolese rootswill join the team he leads Christophe Galtier, after the additions of Portuguese Vitinha (from Porto) and the transfer of the also French Hugo Equipment (from Reims).

The center-back -which has an international presence and measures 1,87 metros– responds to the profile that the new project led by the strategist who replaced Mauricio Pochettino wants. The defender, who played in the lower divisions at Paris FC, began his professional career at Montpellierin which he remained 2017-2018 season. Since then he has defended the colors of the RB Leipzig Germanwith which he obtained the 2022 German Cup.

“He is a versatile defender, capable of playing on the right, in the middle, and has made 146 appearances for the German club (10 goals and 11 assists)”, PSG said in its statement.

It should be remembered that the French team ended their pre-season tour of Japan with a resounding victory over Play Osaka. Lionel Messi He was one of the authors of the goals that scored the PSG in his last match and contributed an assist in the victory that ended with a bulky 6 a 2. The captain of the Argentine national team converted the 4-1 and in the second part he attended Neymarwho celebrated twice. Paul Sarabia, Nuno Mendes and Kylian Mbappefrom prison, celebrated the other conquests in their last presentation in the country of the rising sun.

PSG’s agenda will continue in Tel Aviv, where he will face the official debut on Sunday July 31st in the duel corresponding to the French Super Cup against him Nantes. The champion squad Ligue 1 is in the City of Light and has a trip scheduled Israel For friday. For this meeting, Galtier will not be able to count on Mbappe due to a suspension.

