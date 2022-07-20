PSG presented the new alternative shirt with Lionel Messi and Mbappé at the helm and an absence that sparked a great debate

PSG presented the alternative shirt

The PSG you are making the most of your stay in Japan with multiple events. on his first day Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar They were part of an official event in which they answered some questions and officially presented themselves on Japanese land.

On the second day, the most powerful attacking trident in Europe shared a training day with more than 40 Japanese children, in addition to playing a practice open to the public where 15 thousand fans enjoyed its touches and luxuries.

Now, on matchday three, the Parisian team took the opportunity to present their away kit from Tokyo, a shirt that they will use for the first time during the match on July 20 in which they will play against Kawasaki Frontale, reigning J-League champion, at the Tokyo National Stadium.

Captain Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé were some of the faces that appeared in the official video of the presentation of the alternative shirt. The detail is that in the first images Neymar did not appear, with the dorsal number 10 that identifies it. “Where is Neymar?”, “The 10 is for Messi” and “Announcing Neymar’s departure”, were some comments that appeared on the official Twitter.

“The new collection PSGxJordan away pays homage to the place where the magic happens”explained the Parisian entity through its social networks, where it shared a video and some photos of the shirt in question, which It is designed on the Parc des Princes as a banner.

“Predominantly gray with variations in black, brown, the pieces pay homage to the mythical parisian venue that this year celebrates its 50th anniversary and in which the Parisian team has played 1,147 games to date,” the club detailed in a statement published on its website.

“In a nod to historyfar from their bases, in Japan, in an equally urban stadium, the Paris Saint-Germain team will inaugurate their new kit for the first match of their Japanese tour”, he added, referring to the upcoming duel against el Kawasaki Frontale at Japan National Stadium.

The shirts in question have already gone on sale in the Asian country, while in Europe they will do so once the tour ends on July 25. Neverthelessthe PSG virtual store has already published the prices and their variants.

The “PSG Away Vapor Match” shirt will cost $173while the “Stadium” edition will come out 113. On the other hand, if the fanatic wishes to acquire the jacket with The dorsal number 30 of Lionel Messi will have to pay 196 or 136 dollars respectively for each model.

At the same time the brand Air Jordan also took the opportunity to go to the market with his new Air Jordan 5 retro shoes, which come in gray and cost $270, These boots were presented to the world by the American basketball player Zion Williamson during his visit to Paris.

