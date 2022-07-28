PSG returned to training in France after their tour of Japan and Galtier separated five figures from the squad

With a new look: the Argentine Leandro Paredes was part of the training with the entire squad while his departure to Italy is rumored

Paris Saint Germain He put an end to his preseason in Japan and returned to France to continue with the preparation for what will be the official premiere of the season next Sunday. Coach Christophe Galtier He had already made the decision to reduce the squad, so five figures were not part of the Asia tour. However, in the last few hours that determination deepened: the DT sent them to train separately.

the french newspaper The team He reported that Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera and Rafinha were not scheduled for practice which took place in the Lodge Camp in the morning: the coach sent them in a group that will hold their session in the afternoon.

Yes, the two brand new signings who had not been able to travel with the squad joined their new teammates: the defender Nordi Mukiele and the attacker Hugo Equipment. It should be noted that the Portuguese midfielder Vitinhathe first reinforcement of the new process, was part of the delegation that was in Japan.

The other detail that highlights the local environment The Parisian is that the striker paul sarabialast step on loan from Sporting Lisboa, gained ground in the squad thanks to his performances in friendlies against local teams.

After the departure of Angel Di Maria to Juventus, Galtier’s offense has alternatives to Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro IcardiIn addition to the youth Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga y Ekitiké. It is still unknown to know what will happen to Icardi, who in previous weeks appeared on various lists of expendable but so far no details of negotiations that could lead to his departure have been known.

Reinforcements Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekitiké have already joined the main squad

Next Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. (Argentina time), PSG will officially start his season with a chance to win a crown. will face in Bloomfield Stadium from Israel to Nantes in the definition of French Super Cup which pairs the Ligue 1 champion and the owner of the Coupe de France.

While Galtier prepares to take his first exam in office, another issue that could be resolved in the coming days is the future of the Argentine Leandro Paredes. The midfielder of the National Team was also involved in various lists of possible losses, but so far no progress has been made. His name resonated strongly with Juventus in Italy, a country he knows well as he has worn the jerseys of Chievo Verona, Empoli and Roma in the past. The Italian cast would have expedited the negotiations after learning of the injury that will keep him off the court for two months Paul Pogbaone of the star signings in this market.

All this takes place in the process of rebuilding Paris Saint Germain after the change of coach. Galtier has already announced the coexistence regime that will be established throughout his mandate: “There will be rules of life that will be established and that I will present to the group. There will be some things negotiable, some non-negotiable.”

The tour of Japan allowed him to reach some conclusions such as the choice of the main goalkeeper after a season of rotation between Gianluigi Donnarumma y Keylor Navas. The Italian will be the starter and the question is what will happen to the former Real Madrid, who will have to start from behind in the battle for the three sticks. In addition, the team will present a tactical formation with three defenders which until now would be composed of Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

