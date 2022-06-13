PSG seeks to add an unexpected luxury reinforcement to play alongside Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar could have a new partner (Reuters)

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) wants to win the Champions League 2022/23. For this, the club’s leadership is working to obtain reinforcements that collaborate in this objective and give new life to the squad that already has top-level stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Sergio Ramos y Marco Verratti, among others. While waiting to know what will happen with the technician Mauricio Pochettinothe French press anticipates what will be the institution’s next move in the transfer market.

After the hiring on Friday of the renowned talent scout Louis Fields As its sports director, there would be an internal agreement to point all the guns at the signing of a new experienced striker so that he adapts to the team as quickly as possible. As published this Saturday by the prestigious newspaper The Teamthe goal is nothing less than Robert Lewandowski.

The idea is to “provide a complementary profile to the Messi-Mbappé-Neymar trio”, maintains the French portal that insists that this will avoid “the ‘Mbappé-dependence’ that was seen last season.” It should also be remembered that the Polish artilleryman has made public his wishes to leave the Bayern Munich in this transfer period and that is why the German team has put a price on his departure.

The continuity of Pochettino is in doubt (Reuters)

So far, the Barcelona is the one that has shown the most interest in this operation, but the truth is that the Catalan club does not seem to have those close to $45 million What does he ask for? Bayern. That’s why the PSG would take advantage of its economic power to disburse that figure and hire the winner of the award The Best from FIFA.

The PSG It also hopes to be able to sell in the coming weeks to Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes and other players on his team to make room for new players like Lewandowski. What is surprising is that the Pole does not seem to have a very good relationship with Messiwith whom he has competed in recent seasons for the Golden Ball.

One of the frictions between the two players arose a few months ago when the Argentine won the award and in his speech he congratulated the Pole for his performance in the season. But, Lewy He did not take those statements well: “I would like his statement to be honest, not just empty words.” That invited a sharp response from The flea: “The words I said at that moment were from the heart and because I really felt that way. I said that he deserved the Ballon d’Or before, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won it was not the best. I just said that. But let him take it however he wants.”

