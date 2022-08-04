PSG seeks to strike another blow in the market: it is about to close two stellar signings

PSG seeks to make noise in the transfer market (REUTERS / Ammar Awad)

Paris Saint Germain has a squad full of figures, but seeks to add two new stars to its constellation. as reported Le10sport y Footmercatothe French team has under its sights Bernard Silvaone of the stars of Manchester City and one of Xavi’s great desires for his Barcelona. The teammeanwhile, considers the landing of the Renato Sanches.

Although the Catalans seemed to have closed an agreement with the Portuguese, the current Ligue 1 champion seeks to accelerate for the usual starter in Pep Guardiola’s team, taking advantage of the fact that the Spanish must first sell Frenkie de Jong to face the approximately 85 million of euros that the citizens (Manchester United and Chelsea are looking for the Dutchman).

Bernardo Silva, one of the figures of Manchester City (Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)

Those from the French capital will try to play an important card to achieve the arrival of the skilled offensive midfielder: Luis Campos. PSG’s new sports director knows him perfectly, since in 2014 he was in charge of signing him from Benfica to Monaco, where he was champion before joining Manchester City.

In parallel, in the next few hours he could sign one of Christophe Galtier’s orders. The coach knows him from his time at Lille and is aware of everything that the former Benfica and Bayern Munich can contribute. The French media speak of an agreement for an amount close to 15 million euros.

Renato Sanches, one step away from PSG (REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol)

If these two incorporations materialize, added to that of Vitinha (they will pay Porto close to 40 million euros), Paris Saint Germain would have an overpopulation in the middle zone, which would accelerate the possible departures of some of those marginalized by Galtier or those declared transferable.

For example, the Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum is one step away from Rome and Leandro Paredes is wanted by Juventus in Italy. Danilo Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera and Rafinha could also emigrate.

The club, during this transfer window, also optioned Nuno Mendes (left back), acquired Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig, for 12m) and secured Hugo Ekitiké on loan.

In counter-attack Alphonse Areola (West Ham) and Marcin Bulga (Nice) were sold and Angel Di Maria (Juventus) and Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven) went on a free transfer.

