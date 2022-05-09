PSG squandered a two-goal lead and barely drew against Troyes in Ligue 1

* The first goal of the match: center by Di María and opportunism by Marquinhos

The PSGalready champion of the Ligue 1barely equaled against the humble Troyesa team promoted last season and struggling to maintain the category: it was 2-2, after the local was 2-0 up. However, a couple of defensive errors allowed him to react to the visit. Marquinhos and Neymarfrom a penalty, opened the scoring for the Parisian team. Ugbo y Tardieu They sealed the tie.

Already at the dawn of the meeting the Parisian team found themselves in the lead. After three minutes, after the goalkeeper drowned out his cry, Ángel Di María sent a deep cross and Marquinhos only needed to take the ball in front to open the scoring.

Even without being consistent, at times showing a game (aftermath of the 4-2-3-1 with figures in the lead with little setback), the host hurt when he proposed it. But he also suffered in quick transitions or under pressure at the start, walking along the ledge. Even so, at 22 ′, Neymar enabled Mbappé, who leaked into the area and received a foul when he was preparing to define. The French striker instilled fear in the fans because he spent several minutes lying on the grass. Neymar took over the responsibility and with a subtle and cornered shot he made it 2-0.

* Neymar’s 2-0 penalty

But, almost immediately, Troyes was back in the game. Nuno Mendes missed a back pass, intercepted Ugbo and did not spare: it was 1-2 for the visitor. Messi had two chances to return to the advantage of two for PSG. First, after a deep ball from Fideo, but his attempt went wide. Then, after a dribble in the area and a soft touch, which deserved to be a goal, but his definition hit the left post of the goal. The rebound was sent by Neymar to the net, but in an advanced position.

* The discount of Troyes, after the bad pass of Nuno Mendes

In the epilogue, after several minutes with one less change after the infraction in the penalty, Mbappé reacted and almost scored a goal with his seal: he stole the ball on the right, made the siagonal towards the center and took a furious shot, which deflected with just enough Moulin.

* Messi’s great chance in the first stage

The complement began complicated for the Country Saint Germain: at 4 minutes, Kimpembe committed an innocent penalty, which Tardieu defined with a Vaseline. And sealed an unthinkable 2-2. On top of that, at the request of the VAR, the referee annulled a conquest against Neymar, due to a previous foul by Mbappé that existed.

* The 2-2, from a great penalty resolution by Tardieu

Then: Messi again had a golden opportunity. At 14 ′ of the ST, he received on the edge of the area, faced the center from the right and released the left foot like a caress: the ball passed kissing the post. PSG’s dominance was permanent, but it failed to break the opponent’s resistance. Rosario once again had the best chance, with a shot that he hit the crossbar.

Thus, Paris once again gave up points on three consecutive dates in Ligue 1, something that had not happened since 2019. And, although the season ends with the local star, the failures in the background that took away the victory against Troyes they remember again why they were prematurely left out of the Coupe de France and the Champions League.

* The whistles to Messi in the first half

Formations:

PSG: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Neymar; Kylian Mbappe. DT: Mauricio Pochettino

Troyes: Jessy Moulin; Issa Kabore, Giulian Biancone, Erik Palmer-Brown, Abdu Cadri Conté, Yasser Larouci; Renaud Ripart, Florian Tardieu, Rominigue Kouame, Xavier Chavalerin; Ike Ugbo. DT: Bruno Irles.

Referee: Jerome Brisard

Estadio: Princes Park

