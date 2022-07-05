PSG started the preseason without Lionel Messi and in full uncertainty about the future of Mauricio Pochettino

Mauro Icardi was one of those present on PSG’s first day of work

In France they already call it a revolution. The Paris Saint-Germain arrange their rows to go out to the courts from the next august 6th con the goal of winning all the tournaments ahead. The renovation of Kylian Mbappe marked a before and after in the history of the club with major changes in the management part along with a facelift of the professional squad: the arrival of Vitinha in exchange for 40 million euros does not seem to be the only incorporation that the champion of the Ligue 1 have in mind, since Milan Skriniar and Renato Sanchez appear on the horizon as possible additions.

In this context, part of the squad from the French capital started the preseason waiting for Lionel Messi and the officialization of the departure of Mauricio Pochettino to be able to present the Christophe Galtier. The front Mauro Icardi and the italian Marco Verratti were some of the footballers who appeared at the training center of Lodge Campwhere they performed physical tasks.

At the same time, the club announced that on Tuesday there will be a press conference in the stadium auditorium. Princes Park and it is estimated that it will finally be the presentation of the French strategist who will replace the Argentine coach. According to local media, the delay of the institution in charge of the Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi had to do with the economic differences to terminate the contract with the Santafesino DT.

The virtuoso Italian midfielder was another of those who started the preseason at PSG

While waiting for the incorporation of the stars of the team such as Messi, Leandro Paredes, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe The first friendly is already on the agenda, which will be Friday July 15 at Camp des Loges ante US Quevilly-Rouen Metropolis, a team from the Ligue 2.

The official tour of Japan it will start five days later with Kawasaki, the first of the friendlies against local teams. The 23 will face Urawa and the 25 will close before G-Osaka. Meanwhile, the official debut will be July 31st at the end of the French Super Cup ante Nantes in Tel Aviv.

In the meantime, Neymar renewed his link for one more year. Several important French media confirmed that the Brazilian star is now linked to the Parisian club until 2027 because of a clause he could only activate and regardless of the decisions of the leaders. It appeared in the contract when he signed his stay for three years in 2021. Therefore, among the rumors of a possible exit in the current market, he is now linked to the French champion for the next five seasons.

We will have to see what consequences this will have for the future knowing that he did not ask to leave at the moment, but the reality is that he no longer feels so comfortable at PSG. The Ligue 1 champion is determined to cut off several of the freedoms of recent times and maintains permanent contact with the number 10 entourage since the Chelseavia former Parisian coach Thomas Tuchelstay tuned.

