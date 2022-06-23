PSG thinks about getting rid of Neymar and a European giant would make an attempt to sign him

In doubt the continuity of Neymar in PSG (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Of the €222 million that Paris Saint Germain invested in 2017 for its token to a future that throws up several questions. What will happen to Neymar? The latest statements from the club president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, hinted that the Brazilian could be declared expendable in this market. “We want young people, with talent, involved and with a winning mentality, people who want to die for this shield. We want to be stronger collectively, to play as a team and for the club to be above everyone else”, he stated.

The truth is that French media reported that by having PSG Luis Campos as new sports director instead of the Brazilian Leonardo and go in search of an industrious coach and without so much name as Christophe Galtier, everything points to reducing the number of caciques to have more Indians. Several footballers have already said goodbye to Princes Park and Neymar began to generate some discomfort due to his constant injuries and private life.

From now on, the player from São Paulo made it clear that he intends to fulfill his contract with the French team, with which signed until 2025 in exchange for almost 50 million euros per season (It was the best payment until they renewed the link to Kylian Mbappé). The tickets are left over for the Qatari group that has been managing the team from the French capital for years, although the economy would be relieved with the loss of one of the stars and who still holds the record number of a transfer worldwide.

Ney intends to have as much filming as possible to arrive in optimal conditions at the Qatar World Cup (REUTERS / Issei Kato)

“His status has been compromised by his recurring injuries and his questionable lifestyle. The sporting decline of Neymar does not escape the eyes of many people in the club and less so those of Mbappé. He is too young (30 years old) to go to the MLS and in Europe, the biggest, Real Madrid, City, United, Liverpool or Bayern, are not interested.analyzed-criticized the newspaper The Team regarding the current situation of former Santos and Barcelona.

Precisely Joan Laporta, president of the Barçawinked at Ney and described him as an “exceptional” player. However, it is unthinkable that the Catalan club can make an attempt for him due to the economic emergencies that he experienced in recent times. There are no firm offers, but a rumor arose from Italy that the Brazilian appears in the folder of the Juventus, who aspires to stay with an international figure to strike a blow in the market. Waiting for what may happen with Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogbathe Old lady would sound out Neymar and a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldogreat season at Manchester United.

“I rejected 180 million last summer from Real Madrid because I knew that Mbappé wanted to stay at PSG. I know him very well, I know what he and his family want, and they don’t move for money. He has chosen to play here for his city, his club and his country, and for the sports project. He only thinks about playing and winning”, confessed an Al-Khelaïfi that he is determined to build a team for Galtier around the French striker and Lionel Messi, who is preparing to face his second season with the team. We will have to wait if Neymar, presumably expendable, has real offers to leave.

