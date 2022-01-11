PSG wants to add a new figure: it made an offer for one of those wanted by Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger will be released in June this year (Reuters)

The París Saint-Germain (PSG) was one of the great protagonists of the last transfer market when closing the signings of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, GEorginio Wijnaldum Y Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others. But this does not mean that the club has closed its doors to more incorporations and this week has begun negotiations to close a new reinforcement.

Apparently the Parisian team will seek to save several million because it has aimed its cannons at a player who will be released in June of this year, which is why he is one of the most sought after by the great powers. It is about nothing less than Antonio Rudiger, the 28-year-old center-back who shines in the Chelsea, the last European champion, and that he will not renew his link with the London club.

The German defender is wanted by the Real Madrid, who wants to convince him to put on the white t-shirt. That is why PSG, according to the site Daily Mail, He approached the footballer with a salary offer of 6 million pounds per year (just over USD 8.1 million). Such a sum could tip the balance in favor of the Parisians.

It is that the main Spanish portals recognized a few weeks ago that the negotiations between the Real Madrid Y Rudiger They seem to have stalled, after a beginning of fruitful negotiations. In this context, the offer of PSG to bring the defender to Paris could be decisive and thus Mauricio Pochettino would add, in June, a new key reinforcement.

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG coach (Reuters)

For his part, the coach of the Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, referred to the player’s situation a few days ago in a press conference and assured that he wants to continue counting on the German, although he knows that the coach is a mere observer of the situation in these cases: “I cannot predict the future and I don’t know if the representatives (of Rudiger) are talking to other clubs or not. Of course it is possible (for him to leave), it is January and he has not yet signed a new contract with us, but we are in communication with him, the club is in dialogue with its people ”.

Rudiger He is one of the players who is in the Real Madrid folder, like Kylian Mbappé, who has not extended his link with PSG and also would remain free in June. The plan of the Spanish club is to be able to close both without the need to put a single dollar and allocate the savings for the hiring of Erling Haaland in order to form a Dream Team to fight for the Champions League.

We will have to wait to find out if the institution chaired by Florentino Pérez meets these objectives, or if PSG interferes and robs you of the dream of achieving it.

