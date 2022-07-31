PSG will seek the title against Nantes in the French Super Cup and Messi will go for another historic step in his career: time, TV and formations

Lionel Messi and Neymar will be against Nantes from the start, but Kylian Mbappé will not be able to play (Photo: Reuters)

Paris Saint Germain will launch the process that aims to turn around the irregular actions that the Argentine coach dragged Mauricio Pochettino. with the french Christope Galtier sitting on the substitute bench for the first time officially, the PSG will start his season with the dispute of a title: will face Nantes for the crown of the French Super Cup from 3:00 p.m. (Argentine time) in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The tournament that pits the last Ligue 1 champion against the owner of the Coupe de France will have for the second consecutive year the Bloomfield Stadium of Tel Aviv as the venue, although it has already become customary for the first official title of the French season to take place outside the limits of that country, as it happened from 2009 onwards passing through Canada, Morocco, the United States, Gabon, China, and Austria.

About 30 thousand tickets that were available for the duel were sold out days ago, although the detail that matters most to the participating clubs regardless of the crown is that They will pocket around 1 million euros each by this definition in foreign lands, according to the newspaper The team.

It will be a special evening for PSG because it will mark the beginning of a new process, but it will be much more so for Lionel Messiwho will be the starter to pursue the 41st of his professional careera fact that would leave him one step away from Dani Alves, the greatest championship winner in history who has just signed with the Pumas of Mexico. Of course, there is a debate about the 40 championships that currently appear in Leo’s showcase, since some statistics do not include the Spanish Super Cup that Barcelona won in 2005. Regardless of this, the For money will be able to continue enlarging its impressive list of winners.

PSG did the preseason in Japan: Galtier will bet on Messi and Neymar at the start of the calendar (Photo: Reuters)

The captain of the Argentine team will be from the first second in a team that will present a line of three defenders with Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe in the new scheme that Galtier intends to apply. The detail is that the galactic trident cannot be complete, since Neymar will say present from the beginning but Kylian Mbappé could not be part of the delegation by dragging a sanction and his place will be taken by the Spanish paul sarabiawho returned from a loan for Portuguese football and convinced the coach during the tour of Japan.

The Portuguese midfielder will also be on the court Vitinhaone of the three PSG reinforcements along with the attacker Hugo Equipment and the defender Nordi Mukiele. The striker did not travel to Israel with the delegation, but he will be on the substitute bench for the former Leipzig as an option for the last line.

Although in the bench of substitutes there will also be the Argentines Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes, there are still no certainties that they will continue in the club for the next few days. Galtier, who imposed a strict coexistence regimen on his arrival, has already warned that he intends to reduce the workforce to about 24 professionals, counting the goalkeepers.

The brand new DT decided to separate from the group so far six figures of the stature of Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Rafinha and Thilo Kehrer, but the debugging process would not end there. Both Paredes and Icardi could leave in the short term, as well as Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye and Danilo Pereira. The five will be on the substitute bench this Sunday. They had previously left the institution Xavi Simons (PSV from the Netherlands), Alphonse Areola (England’s West Ham), Colin grew up (on loan to Racing Club de Strasbourg) and Angel Di Maria (free to Juventus of Italy).

Galtier will have his first exam as PSG coach (Photo: Reuters)

“Everyone is focused on the Champions League, but the first thing is to do everything possible to win the three titles. Last year we didn’t win it,” PSG’s brand-new coach declared in the preview of the game, recalling that the club has just lost the French Super Cup last year against Lille for the first time in the last nine years.

Thanks to that streak of consecutive victories between 2013 and 2020, Paris Saint Germain is the top winner of this trophy with 10 crowns followed by Olympique Lyon (8), Saint-Étienne and Stade de Reims (5). That erratic start in the French Super Cup was also the prelude to the complex season that Pochettino went through at the club with a elimination in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France and the resounding defeat against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League which ended up ejecting him from office despite winning Ligue 1.

The new process that began with the landing of Louis Fields in sports management, the hiring of Galtier as DT and the contract renewal of Mbappe will begin to test themselves against a club that clinched the Coupe de France last season with victory over Nice after reaching the final of this competition for the first time in two decades.

The team that finished ninth in Ligue 1 and outside all international competitions signed the experienced midfielder Moussa Sissoko and also added the young striker Evann Guessand. Both would be from the start.

Beyond that the great objective of PSG will be to fight in the Champions League that recently will draw its group stage on August 25you must first start with a smile in the local tournament that will start on Saturday August 6th against Clermont as a visitor (from 16).

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

Paris Saint Germain: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe; Achraf Hakimi, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi, Neymar and Pablo Sarabia. DT: Christophe Galtier.

Nantes: Alban Lafont; Fabio da Silva, Nicolas Pallois, Andrei Girotto, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Marcus Coco; Moussa Sissoko, Pedro Chirivella; Moses Simons, Evann Guessand and Ludovic Blas. DT: Antoine Kombouaré.

Estadio: Bloomfield Stadium (Tel Aviv, Israel)

Referee: Orel Grinfeeld (Israel)

Time: 15.00 (Argentina-Uruguay) / 14.00 (Chile-Paraguay-Bolivia-Venezuela) / 13.00 (Ecuador-Peru-Colombia)

television: ESPN

