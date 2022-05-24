PSG’s secret plot to hire Guardiola: Pochettino’s future and Messi’s role

Pep Guardiola is PSG’s great wish (Reuters)

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) closed a bittersweet season in which he could not conquer the Champions Leagueas he had proposed, but was able to celebrate the renewal of the contract of Kylian Mbappéwho looked like he would leave as a free agent to Real Madrid. After this, he reported the dismissal of Leonardo, his sports director and now the leadership is working to plan the team of the future. Apparently, in these plans what is left over is Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine coach has not lived up to expectations. In his year and a half that he has led the club, he has won a French Super Cupa French Cup and one Ligue 1, few honors for an institution with continental ambitions and one of the best campuses on the planet. For this reason, from the board of the French team they would be looking for a replacement for the former Tottenham strategist.

According to the newspaper L’Equipe, the plan of the PSG is to leave Pochettino in office until June 2023, when his contract expires. Then, they could hire none other than Pep Guardiola, who on that same date ends his relationship with Manchester City and so far everything indicates that it will not extend it beyond that term. “The Spaniard is the great dream of the Qataris, willing to do anything to see him one day on the PSG bench,” says the portal.

Mauricio Pochettino would remain in office until 2023 (Reuters)

On the other hand, the idea of ​​firing the Argentine would have been ruled out. If he does, the club should pay him close to €15 million and he should also hire another coach, which would postpone at least one more season the possible arrival of Guardiola.

The former Barcelona coach is a prophet of a style of play that appeals to PSG, but he is also a guarantee of success. Since his debut in the Catalan team in 2008, he has won more than 30 titles, but since he left Spain he has not been able to conquer the Champions League nor with Bayern Munich nor with Manchester City. The PSG It would ensure him a squad prepared for such an achievement and a box large enough to buy new soccer players. But not only that.

The French team has a key piece that nobody has to convince Pep: Lionel Messi. The striker has a contract until June 2023, but he could at that time extend his bond for one more season. Therefore, to Guardiola they would tempt him with the option of meeting again with La Pulga, who was his favorite player at that time. Barcelona historic.

With this panorama, the first team of the PSG will continue to work under Pochettino’s orders next season with the mission of repeating the title of the Ligue 1 and improve their performance in the Champions League, after their frustrating elimination against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the current edition.

