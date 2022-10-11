PSG’s suggestive response in the midst of a new conflict with Mbappé

The future of the striker returned to capture the attention of the world. Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Despite his extraordinary sporting presence due to his remarkable production in the Champions League and the Ligue 1the turbulent waters of the PSG retaken public domain for the future of Kylian Mbappewho considers that the institution did not fulfill the promises made to him and is not satisfied with the role he occupies in the Parisian team’s offense.

In the last hours the prestigious newspaper The teamin his note entitled “Kylian Mbappé remains dissatisfied with his fundamental role at PSG”, explains the reasons that led the footballer to write the word “pivotgang” in your account Instagram. A term that is a clear allusion to the fact that he is not comfortable with being the center forward of the trident formed together with the Argentine Lionel Messi and the brazilian Neymar.

In this context, rumors began to emerge again of a possible departure from the club of the French star. However, for Louis Fieldsfootball director of the European entity, it is impossible that Mbappe leave the institution in the next January market. The leader spoke in an interview given to RMC Sport before the start of the commitment of the set of Christophe Galtier against Benfica for the fourth round of the Champions League group stage.

When asked about the possible departure of the international legend, the official highlighted his position with a forceful response: “It is a categorical denial on our part. The question to ask is whether you are happy or not. It is a very personal question. I see Kylian working and he is an extraordinary professional. For example, if he played poorly in the last game in Reimshe made a great effort for the team. I see Kylian happy to arrive with his teammates every day and eager to work”.

On the essential role of Mbappe in the attack of the PSG power, Louis Fields He remarked that “this is something else.” “Kylian Mbappe arrives at Lodge Camp with a huge desire. He is not only a great professional, but he is extraordinary. We see him every day with a huge desire to do the best for the club in his city in his country“, plot.

Therefore, when leaving his position on what will happen in the next transfer period, the manager clarified that he did not talk about the subject with the goal scorer intended by other powers of the continent. “In my opinion he will stay. He never said anything to me about it. I just asked the president the question and he told me the same thing. It is clear to me that Kylian Mbappé will stay to fulfill his contract with PSG. It is no coincidence that information like this comes out two or three hours before the match against Benfica”, he sentenced.

Mbappe was one of the main protagonists in the last transfer window by finally rejecting the proposal of the Real Madrid and accept the renewal offer PSG until 2025. Anyway, the newspaper Brand of spain added that “the relationship is broken” between the athlete and the leadership; and that the scorer would seek to leave the club after his participation with France at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Qataris would have marked him on previous occasions that they will not let him go to Real Madrid, but they warn that history could be different for the Liverpool, an entity that already surveyed it during the past year. Besides of “Mbappe case“, the relationship Florentino Perez-Nasser Al Khelaifi it is also tense for the “Superliga”.

