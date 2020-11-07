PSLV-C49’s successful flight, country’s radar imaging and nine other foreign satellites successfully launched into orbit

New Delhi: The Indian rocket, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C49, along with India’s Earth Observation Satellite EOS-01 (EOS01) and nine other satellites, successfully flew from Sriharikota. India’s latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine other satellites of customers have been successfully placed into orbit by PSLV-C49 after its launch from here on Saturday. This launch is the first space mission for ISRO from India in 2020. Also Read – Mars Orbiter Mission: India got big success in space science, Mangalyaan was dispatched

On this historic occasion, ISRO chief K Sivan said, "This mission is very special and unusual for ISRO. Space activity cannot be done from work from home. Every engineer has to be present in the lab. When such missions are talked about, it means that every technician, employee will have to work together. "

He said, "During this pandemic, Team ISRO took advantage of this, acting as per COVID guidelines, without compromising on quality. It is really a pleasure to see all the employees of ISRO doing quality work at this time. "

A few minutes after launch, ISRO reported that all nine subscriber satellites were successfully separated into their own orbit and were successfully launched.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49 / EOS-01) flew from the Satish Dhawan Space Center here at 3.12 pm after a countdown of 26 hours. ISRO said that the launch time was fixed at 3.30 pm but it was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris in the path of the vehicle.

ISRO said that EOS-01 will help in agriculture, forestry and disaster management. Talking about customers, these included satellites of Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and America (four).

Earlier on 17 January 2020, India’s telecommunications satellite GSAT-30 weighing 3,357 kg (a replacement for INSAT-4A) was successfully launched by Ariane rocket from the Kauro Launch Base in French Guiana to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). This time, ISRO is using the DL variant of PSLV rocket which will have two strap-on booster motors.

This rocket variant was first used to orbit the MicroSet R satellite on January 24, 2019.