PSPL president Shivpal Singh Yadav disclosed- BJP had offered me to join the party but then I …

Itav: Shivpal Singh Yadav, president of the Progressive Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), has said that the BJP had offered him to join the party when he was at loggerheads with his nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "However, instead of joining the BJP, I thought it better to form my own party," he told reporters on Monday.

Shivpal said that he felt that his decision to form his own party was right, although some people still call him the 'B' team of BJP. He said, "Everyone knows the current state of the BJP. The ruling party is facing all-round opposition and has failed on all fronts. "

Responding to a question, Shivpal Singh Yadav said that everyone has seen the result of SP-BSP alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said, "We will now see the result of BJP-BSP alliance". The PSPL leader said that everyone knows the nature and behavior of Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.

He said, “He insulted Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), although he remains the most acceptable leader beyond party lines. If the BSP MLAs are tearing the party down, then Mayawati should look into what has gone wrong with her party and policies. ”