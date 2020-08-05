PSY Shares Funny Text Message Conversation With Jessi About Her New Music

PSY and Jessi confirmed off how shut they’re with humorous textual content messages!

On August 4, PSY shared on Instagram a dialog he had with Jessi, which begins off with PSY telling the P NATION artist, “‘NUNU NANA’ and ‘Star’ are songs I needed to insist you do, so I’m actually glad they did properly, whew~~~^^;; As a result of I insisted you do them, I used to be nervous what I might do if the songs weren’t obtained properly… Thanks for believing in me.”

To this, Jessi responded in Korean, “Oppa, I belief you.” The phrase “oppa” is utilized by ladies to confer with older male mates or brothers.

Jessi repeated the assertion in English after which added, “U make me mad generally however i belief u with music.”

Jessi’s final assertion made PSY crack up, as he replied that he agreed and quoted her within the caption.

Later, Jessi responded to PSY exposing her, leaving a touch upon his Instagram submit. She wrote, “Why u gotta do me like that. However you continue to make me mad” and added a coronary heart emoji.

Jessi has been lively as an artist beneath PSY’s label P NATION since 2019, and she or he lately made a comeback with “NUNA NANA.” If you happen to haven’t already, take a look at the music video that includes Lee Hyori right here!