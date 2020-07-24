Psycho And 11 Other Alfred Hitchcock Movies Available Streaming

Psycho (Peacock)

Psycho might be Alfred Hitchcock’s most well-known film, and one among his most beloved. This 1960 movie follows Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a seemingly regular resort proprietor. Rapidly, viewers be taught that Norman won’t be the nice man. The movie additionally stars Janet Leigh as Marion Crane. Many years later, A&E introduced Norman again to audiences with Bates Motel, starring Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore. Earlier than that, there have been sequels and a remake.

Psycho continues to search out new types as a result of it’s a memorable and haunting story, and likewise just a little relatable: “All of us go just a little mad generally.” Psycho surprised viewers and continues to make showering a frightening exercise.

Stream it on Peacock right here.