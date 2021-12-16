Psychonauts 2 is inspired by Spain, with a game element based on a real place

On the occasion of the Fun and Serious Game Festival, Tim Schafer himself has shared this curious revelation.

No doubt: Psychonauts 2 It is one of the games of the year. The title of Double Fine It has been recognized in different award ceremonies, with important nominations at The Game Awards 2021, but also winning the award for best game of the year at the Titanium Awards.

This last recognition that we have mentioned is granted in the context of the Fun & Serious Game Festival, the videogame festival that takes place every year in Bilbao around this time. And precisely about this Spanish city we come to speak, since we have been able to know that Psychonauts 2 It was inspired by the Bilbao funicular to create your own.

The funicular is located on Mount ArtxandaHas been the same Tim Schafer who has shared this curious anecdote through his official Twitter account, while thanking the award for best narrative. The creator has made it clear that he loves this transport (and it seems that the word funicular), which is located on Mount Artxanda, and which he discovered during his visit to the festival during 2015.

“Thank you, Fun & Serious! I hope to be able to go to Bilbao to celebrate it with all of you. Do you know that the funicular in your city has been a great inspiration for the one in Psychonauts 2? I love a good funicular. Who does not? Funicular! “, He comments.

The title of Double Fine is not only the best game of the year for the Bilbao festival, but Phil Spencer himself has designated the game as his GOTY of 2021. No wonder, since it is a fantastic and very fun adventure . But, if you want to know more, go to the analysis of Psychonauts 2 to know more details of their proposal.

