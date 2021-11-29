Psychonauts 2 is the GOTY for Xbox boss: Phil Spencer declares himself a huge Double Fine fan

Tim Schafer’s title is among the nominees for best game of the year at The Game Awards 2021.

The recent nomination for best game of the year in The Game Awards 2021 for Psychonauts 2 should not have caught anyone by surprise, the Tim Schafer’s new title He conquered us with action, platforms and scenarios that you will want to explore down to the smallest detail. Although it seems that Double Fine has another big fan of his games.

It’s probably the game of the year, it’s just a fantastic gamePhil SpencerOwn jefe de Xbox, Phil Spencer, He has declared himself a lover of the studio’s games in a talk with Major Nelson, which has been echoed by Pure Xbox, where Spencer confesses which is in his opinion the game of the year. “Honestly, for me, [Psychonauts 2] is probably the game of the year, it simply is a fantastic game. In my opinion, as a fan of Double Fine, it is the best game ever released“, Spencer assured.

It’s the best game Double Fine has ever releasedPhil SpencerSpencer has not limited himself to playing the latest installment of this original Double Fine franchise, he has also shared that before Psychonauts 2 was released, he decided to return to the 2005 classic, playing it through backward compatibility, and has confessed to feeling impressed after reliving the original adventure After so much time.

Psychonauts 2 has received many congratulations since its launch, including that of PlayStation Studios president Hermen Hulst. Tim Schafer’s work has not been limited to caring for his visual or playable section, also strives to treat with great respect and naturalness everything that surrounds mental health, normalizing the need to seek therapy.

