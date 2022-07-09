Psychonauts 2, one of the best games of 2021, announces its physical edition for Xbox and PlayStation

The Motherlobe Edition arrives with a lenticular outer sleeve and more extras with previously unreleased content.

Psychonauts 2 was released in August 2021 and, since then, it has already been considered one of the best games of 2021 by critics and the public, even being the GOTY for Phil Spencer, head of Xbox. The game of Double Fine It is the most successful of the developer to date, and those who have not played it will have a new opportunity shortly.

The studio has announced a physical edition under the name Psychonauts 2: The Motherlobe Edition. It will go on sale on both Xbox and PlayStation 4 and is scheduled to arrive in stores from next September 27th. In Spain it will arrive through Meridiem Games:

Comes with a sleeve, arts, stickers and digital extrasIn addition to the trailer that heads the news, you can see that this physical edition includes a lenticular outer sleeve with a reversible cover, six concept and final art cards, six die-cut premium stickers and a download code that will give us access to more content and unpublished materials. “I’m really excited about this release because ‘Welcome to My Mind’ has been stuck in my head since the game came out last year,” said Tim Schafer.

As we’ve mentioned (and made clear in our review), Psychonauts 2 is one of the top rated games from all of last year. Schafer himself confirmed at the end of 2021 that, after the launch of this installment, Double Fine is already working on new projects that we will learn about over the months.

More about: Psychonauts 2, Double Fine, Tim Schafer and Physical Edition.