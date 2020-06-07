PSY’s “Daddy” Featuring CL Becomes His 4th MV To Surpass 500 Million Views

PSY has reached one other milestone!

On June 5, the music video for PSY’s “Daddy” that includes CL surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. The music video was first uploaded on December 1, 2015 and the tune is the title observe of his seventh studio album “Chiljip PSY-da.”

This makes “Daddy” PSY’s fourth music video to succeed in the 500 million milestone following “Gangnam Fashion,” “Gentleman,” and “Oppa is Simply My Fashion” (an alternate model of “Gangnam Fashion” that includes HyunA). PSY expressed his gratitude on his Instagram account by posting a celebratory picture to mark the achievement.

Congratulations to PSY! Why not have fun by rewatching “Daddy” once more?