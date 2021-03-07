PSY’s “Gangnam Model” MV Makes History As It Soars Past 4 Billion Views

PSY’s legendary music video for “Gangnam Model” has simply reached a formidable new milestone!

On March 7 at roughly 8:07 a.m. KST, PSY’s iconic music video for his smash hit “Gangnam Model,” which took the world by storm in 2012, surpassed 4 billion views on YouTube.

“Gangnam Model” is now the primary Korean-language music video ever to hit the 4 billion mark on YouTube. (The primary Korean-produced video to realize the feat was Pinkfong’s kids’s track “Child Shark Dance,” which at the moment holds the title of the most-watched YouTube video of all time at over 8 billion views.)

PSY initially launched the music video for “Gangnam Model” on July 15, 2012, that means that it took the track about eight years, seven months, and 20 days to succeed in 4 billion views.

Congratulations to PSY on his superb achievement!

Watch the unforgettable music video for “Gangnam Model”—that includes memorable cameos by HyunA, Yoo Jae Suk, and Noh Hong Chul—once more beneath: